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US Navy Sinks Seven Iranian 'Fast Boats' As the Regime Attacks South Korean Cargo Ship and UAE

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 04, 2026 2:00 PM
US Navy Sinks Seven Iranian 'Fast Boats' As the Regime Attacks South Korean Cargo Ship and UAE
The White House

President Trump revealed that the United States Navy has destroyed seven Iranian "fast boats" as the regime has attacked vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. 

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Most notably, they attacked a South Korean-flagged vessel, causing an engine-room fire. 

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY SOUTH KOREA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

This comes as the United States has launched “Project Freedom,” under which the U.S. Navy is escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, effectively undercutting Iran’s remaining leverage in the region. 

In response, Iran has threatened to carry out attacks on shipping and has also targeted the United Arab Emirates, triggering the activation of the country’s missile defense system. UAE officials said three missiles were intercepted while a fourth fell into the sea, and that the country also suffered an Iranian suicide drone attack.

According to Fox News, President Trump has said that if the regime attacks U.S. vessels guiding commercial ships through the Strait, they will be "blown off the face of the Earth."

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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