US Navy Sinks Seven Iranian 'Fast Boats' As the Regime Attacks South Korean Cargo Ship and UAE

President Trump revealed that the United States Navy has destroyed seven Iranian "fast boats" as the regime has attacked vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Most notably, they attacked a South Korean-flagged vessel, causing an engine-room fire.

#BREAKING: Cargo Ship HMM Namu hit by Iran near UAE, fire erupts; crew safe. pic.twitter.com/lRxsYArPn9 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 4, 2026

BREAKING: A South Korean vessel has been attacked by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz, very close to the UAE coast, per Yonhap.



The attack triggered UAE missile alerts across Dubai and Sharjah, which were cleared after the missiles hit the vessel and not UAE territory.



The IRGC… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) May 4, 2026

🇦🇪 Escalating Maritime & Air Incidents in the Middle East



Since this was posted 3 hours ago:



South Korean ship was attacked UK MTO issued an advisory about a vessel suddenly on fire off of the UAE



UAE air defenses are actively engaging missiles and drones, likely from Iran… https://t.co/Pz5LUi63np — OSINT Analyst | Epic Fury Coverage | China/Taiwan (@OSINTWarMonitor) May 4, 2026

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship... We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, “fast” Boats. It’s all they have left." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dRpde52oWB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2026

This comes as the United States has launched “Project Freedom,” under which the U.S. Navy is escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, effectively undercutting Iran’s remaining leverage in the region.

In response, Iran has threatened to carry out attacks on shipping and has also targeted the United Arab Emirates, triggering the activation of the country’s missile defense system. UAE officials said three missiles were intercepted while a fourth fell into the sea, and that the country also suffered an Iranian suicide drone attack.

According to Fox News, President Trump has said that if the regime attacks U.S. vessels guiding commercial ships through the Strait, they will be "blown off the face of the Earth."

🚨 BREAKING: Trump, speaking with Fox News' @TreyYingst, threatens that Iran will be 'blown off the face of the earth' if the Islamic republic attacks US ships guiding vessels through Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/cVq0jXqTh6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

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🚨 BOOM! PRESIDENT TRUMP DELIVERS BRUTAL WARNING TO IRAN!



Trump to Trey Yingst: If the Iranians try to target U.S. ships guiding vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as part of Project Freedom, they will be “blown off the face of the Earth.”



The U.S. Navy is running a… pic.twitter.com/dNA1D8mx27 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 4, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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