More Home Health Fraud Has Been Uncovered in Ohio

We expected fraud in blue states like Minnesota and California, but it turns out red states are not immune to the scourge of fraud, either. In Ohio, which spends $1 billion a year on home health, it appears there are massive problems, too.

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94 Medicaid "home health" companies purport to occupy this office building, taking more than $66 million of your money. They provide free butlers to immigrants.



"No windows on the outside hides the fact that there's no one on the inside." There's an entire street of these. pic.twitter.com/yFYz2Oa2VA — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

Here we go again.

Ohio now spends a BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR on "home health," mostly "personal services" like housekeeping. This includes people getting paid to provide "companionship & conversation" to their own relatives. Fraud almost impossible to prove because service happens in private houses. pic.twitter.com/mwK78mGwAm — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

"No windows on the outside helps hide the fact that there's nobody inside but when you go in, it's really obvious. The place is deserted. It's downright creepy. There's no one in any of the offices. It's dark, curtains are drawn, some of them have notes that are like 'We'll be back in a few minutes' and you can tell it's been that way for months," Rosiak said.

Home health was supposed to save money because it's cheaper than being in a nursing home. Problem is, no one fakes their way into a nursing home. But lots of people will claim to be sick if they get to stay at home and get free checks for their family. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

There's little oversight in home health.

Almost all are run by Africans who I am certain the government is not properly monitoring, because our system isn't set up to track people who all share combinations of just a few names and don't have birthdates.



Here are some companies and managers at the above building: pic.twitter.com/wuFPO99UJG — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

Of course, they're not being properly monitored.

The gov wasn't capable of figuring out, or didn't care, about numerous characters Daily Wire will introduce this week, like



An accountant who lost his license for stealing public funds, then opened a $7M Medicaid biz using the address of a convicted money launderer’s teenage son — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

Incredible.

This is happening in a red state – the home state of Vice President JD Vance, who has now set up a Medicaid task force. Another option is for the Trump administration to simply terminate Medicaid "waivers." Read and stay tuned:https://t.co/IPaHavaP4i — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

Here's more:

I set my sights on Ohio, which like Minnesota, has been granted waivers to expand Medicaid well beyond its original purpose. Under the guise of health care, Ohio pays people to go to Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes to perform “homemaking” and “chores” like cooking and cleaning. The people performing these “personal services” tasks don’t even have to be health care workers — and in many cases, are actually relatives of the Medicaid recipient. According to a Daily Wire data analysis, Ohio spent a billion dollars on home health care in 2024, the last year for which data is available. Since the services are performed inside private residences, there is no way to know whether the workers went at all, or what they’re actually doing in exchange for taxpayer funds. An infinite number of small black boxes inside a black box. Multiple signs said the service provided, and billed to the government, was sometimes just “companionship & conversation.” ... The business model is simple: a 40-year-old Somali immigrant gets paid for spending time with, and maybe cooking for, his own 65-year-old mother. The middleman is one of thousands of “home health” firms that have the “NPI” number necessary to bill Medicaid. The 40-year-old becomes an “employee” of that company, but has no clients other than his mother. There is no way to verify whether he actually even provided the “services” — unless his own mother is willing to testify against him.

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No one is going to testify against him, or any of them.

Look on the bright side, at least they have buildings, Luke!



In Michigan, medicaid bills from actual piles of garbage. https://t.co/3qImm1Vv8K — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) May 4, 2026

Someone should go to Michigan next.

How can in be 2026, and it not be a basic part of the audit systems of every state not to cross reference/cross check purported addresses? — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) May 4, 2026

They choose not to. It's that simple.

Your money is being stolen out of your pocket and put into the hands of people defrauding the government. The Daily Wire is serving up the receipts—now President Trump and Vice President Vance can wipe out this widespread fraud for good. https://t.co/VVbohTIqC0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 4, 2026

This writer is willing to bet most, if not all, of our deficit could be wiped out if we eliminatd fraud.

Thankfully, Vice President Vance is aware of this.

These shocking allegations, if true, show why the Fraud Task Force’s work is so important. I’m directing the task force to look into it and take immediate action to prosecute any fraudsters involved and stop all further payments as appropriate. https://t.co/dg9prv9mYz — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 4, 2026

"These shocking allegations, if true, show why the Fraud Task Force’s work is so important. I’m directing the task force to look into it and take immediate action to prosecute any fraudsters involved and stop all further payments as appropriate," Vance wrote on X.