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Tipsheet

More Home Health Fraud Has Been Uncovered in Ohio

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 3:15 PM
More Home Health Fraud Has Been Uncovered in Ohio
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

We expected fraud in blue states like Minnesota and California, but it turns out red states are not immune to the scourge of fraud, either. In Ohio, which spends $1 billion a year on home health, it appears there are massive problems, too.

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Here we go again.

"No windows on the outside helps hide the fact that there's nobody inside but when you go in, it's really obvious. The place is deserted. It's downright creepy. There's no one in any of the offices. It's dark, curtains are drawn, some of them have notes that are like 'We'll be back in a few minutes' and you can tell it's been that way for months," Rosiak said.

There's little oversight in home health.

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Related:

CRIME JD VANCE MEDICAID OHIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Of course, they're not being properly monitored.

Incredible.

Here's more:

I set my sights on Ohio, which like Minnesota, has been granted waivers to expand Medicaid well beyond its original purpose. Under the guise of health care, Ohio pays people to go to Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes to perform “homemaking” and “chores” like cooking and cleaning. The people performing these “personal services” tasks don’t even have to be health care workers — and in many cases, are actually relatives of the Medicaid recipient.

According to a Daily Wire data analysis, Ohio spent a billion dollars on home health care in 2024, the last year for which data is available.

Since the services are performed inside private residences, there is no way to know whether the workers went at all, or what they’re actually doing in exchange for taxpayer funds. An infinite number of small black boxes inside a black box. Multiple signs said the service provided, and billed to the government, was sometimes just “companionship & conversation.”

...

The business model is simple: a 40-year-old Somali immigrant gets paid for spending time with, and maybe cooking for, his own 65-year-old mother. The middleman is one of thousands of “home health” firms that have the “NPI” number necessary to bill Medicaid.

The 40-year-old becomes an “employee” of that company, but has no clients other than his mother. There is no way to verify whether he actually even provided the “services” — unless his own mother is willing to testify against him.

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No one is going to testify against him, or any of them.

Someone should go to Michigan next.

They choose not to. It's that simple.

This writer is willing to bet most, if not all, of our deficit could be wiped out if we eliminatd fraud.

Thankfully, Vice President Vance is aware of this.

"These shocking allegations, if true, show why the Fraud Task Force’s work is so important. I’m directing the task force to look into it and take immediate action to prosecute any fraudsters involved and stop all further payments as appropriate," Vance wrote on X.

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