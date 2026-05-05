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Tipsheet

The Hill Pushes Laughable Poll on President Trump's Fitness to Serve

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 10:00 AM
The Hill Pushes Laughable Poll on President Trump's Fitness to Serve
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's adorable how, after the Biden administration, the Left thinks they can make any claims about the mental and physical acuity of President Trump or any other Republican. If they had taken Biden's very obvious, public decline seriously perhaps they'd have a leg to stand on.

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But we also have eyes and ears, and it's clear President Trump is mentally and physically up to the job. But a sleazy poll from The Hill says "most Americans" disagree with that.

Here's more (emphasis added):

A new poll found that most Americans say they believe President Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as commander in chief.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 59 percent of U.S. respondents said that Trump does not have the mental sharpness it takes to lead the country. Forty percent of respondents said the president is mentally equipped for leadership, and 1 percent of participants skipped the question.

Comparatively, 55 percent of U.S. adults said Trump is not in good enough physical health to serve as president, while 44 percent disagreed and 1 percent of survey participants skipped the question.

Oh? A WaPo-ABC News poll? Disregard.

Our sentiments exactly.

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2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN POLLING WASHINGTON POST

That's not at all scientific or reliable. Anyone could have responded, and it appears the DNC headquarters comprised the majority of respondents.

Or the Democrats try to impeach him again.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

This hits differently than Democrats claiming Biden was fit after spending time with him because we see President Trump. We see him return to the White House at 1 am after a long day. We see him talking to the press constantly. Biden worked — and we use that term loosely — from 10 am to 4 pm, per Axios and this writer can count on one hand the number of press conferences he held.

We all saw Biden's little cheat sheets, some of which included stage directions for him, and identified members of the press.

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There is no comparison.

They wanted him to serve another four years and, were it not for the debate, would have dragged him to election day.

Correct. We have no reliable cross-tabs, so we have no idea who answered this poll. Disregard it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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