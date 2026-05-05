The Hill Pushes Laughable Poll on President Trump's Fitness to Serve

It's adorable how, after the Biden administration, the Left thinks they can make any claims about the mental and physical acuity of President Trump or any other Republican. If they had taken Biden's very obvious, public decline seriously perhaps they'd have a leg to stand on.

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But we also have eyes and ears, and it's clear President Trump is mentally and physically up to the job. But a sleazy poll from The Hill says "most Americans" disagree with that.

NEW POLL: Most Americans say Trump is mentally, physically unfit to serve effectivelyhttps://t.co/4jAbup8tJ3 — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

A new poll found that most Americans say they believe President Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as commander in chief. The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 59 percent of U.S. respondents said that Trump does not have the mental sharpness it takes to lead the country. Forty percent of respondents said the president is mentally equipped for leadership, and 1 percent of participants skipped the question. Comparatively, 55 percent of U.S. adults said Trump is not in good enough physical health to serve as president, while 44 percent disagreed and 1 percent of survey participants skipped the question.

Oh? A WaPo-ABC News poll? Disregard.

Our sentiments exactly.

It's a f***ing online poll from a website with no qualifiers. They're not even trying at this point lmao



And why not put in such low effort? They don't care about the methodology. The point is to create scam headlines, not an accurate assessment of how people are thinking pic.twitter.com/O0FV9owOe1 — Rep. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) May 5, 2026

That's not at all scientific or reliable. Anyone could have responded, and it appears the DNC headquarters comprised the majority of respondents.

Most Americans voted for Trump, so he’s the President until 2028* no matter how cheesed off that makes the mainstream press.



*Unless one of you assassinates him — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 4, 2026

Or the Democrats try to impeach him again.

Just curious, are those the same people who said that this guy was fit to serve another four years? https://t.co/VTt5POx9cK pic.twitter.com/dii3We9hKW — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 4, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

I was just with him for 3 hours last Friday.



Dude is as sharp as a tack and has the drive of a 30 year old.



These people are full of s**t. https://t.co/C0csYqAroZ — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 4, 2026

This hits differently than Democrats claiming Biden was fit after spending time with him because we see President Trump. We see him return to the White House at 1 am after a long day. We see him talking to the press constantly. Biden worked — and we use that term loosely — from 10 am to 4 pm, per Axios and this writer can count on one hand the number of press conferences he held.

We all saw Biden's little cheat sheets, some of which included stage directions for him, and identified members of the press.

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There is no comparison.

Funny how this always seems to go in one direction. But when it comes to a democrat, say like Joe Biden, who’s clearly suffering from dementia? Oh, he’s fit as a fiddle and he could serve another four years. https://t.co/Wa4gd7Ce2U — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) May 4, 2026

They wanted him to serve another four years and, were it not for the debate, would have dragged him to election day.

Source: A poll from The Washington Post with no demographics cited for who participated in the poll.



Something tells me the “most Americans” this story is referring to is actually just a small targeted audience of people with TDS who subscribe to the Washington post. https://t.co/EbUDp86kWJ — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) May 4, 2026

Correct. We have no reliable cross-tabs, so we have no idea who answered this poll. Disregard it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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