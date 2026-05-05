MS NOW Anchor Proves She Doesn't Know a Single MAGA American

The Democrats despise anyone who doesn't live in one of their coastal elite or blue cities, and it shows. Voter ID is a widely supported measure that cuts across all demographics and political ideologies, but the Democratic Party continues to oppose common-sense measures to protect our elections.

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They also ignore the fact that you need an ID to open a bank account, fly on a plane, and — if you live in Connecticut — to recycle cans and bottles. That last one is especially galling because Democrats claim voter ID disenfranchises the poor and minorities, and it's often homeless or poor individuals who collect cans and bottles for the recycling cash.

When you dine out, you also need an ID if you wish to purchase alcohol, and most restaurants have a policy of carding patrons. That's news to MS NOW's Catherine Rampell, who thinks the only reason why MAGA voters believe this is because "they've been eating all their meals at strip clubs."

A friend asks: “Has it occurred to anyone that the MAGAs think you have to show IDs at restaurants because they’ve been eating all their meals at strip clubs? This isn’t even an unreasonable theory” https://t.co/Te22xam6GV — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 3, 2026

Keep it classy, Catherine.

You should meet a single person on earth outside of your left-wing bubble. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 3, 2026

She might die if she met someone outside of her little enclave.

By the way, Rampell lives in New York, where the law requires retailers to card anyone who buys alcohol. To avoid liability, many retailers and restaurants simply have a "card everyone" rule, which means Rampell knows diners who've been carded.

You've never been carded? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 3, 2026

She has. She's lying.

Or he means when you order a beer or glass of wine — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 3, 2026

She knows this, but letting her "friend" dunk on MAGA was more fun.

Makes sense you’d have retarded friends — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) May 3, 2026

Harsh, but fair.

Bulwark editors unfamiliar with the concept of having to provide an ID to order beer at an Applebees, because they usually just get their alcohol at the Democratic cocktail parties https://t.co/PyammEDi3h — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 3, 2026

Rampell would never stoop to setting foot in an Applebee's.

It is impossible to unsee it once it's stated this plainly. https://t.co/jsvYaECBbB pic.twitter.com/Yjo98j2ryA — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) May 3, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

I lived in NYC Brooklyn for 12 years. I think I got carded every single time I sat down at a restaurant at a bar because the legal penalties in New York City are so insanely stringent.



This is an East Coast "not a democrat I'm a journalist" apparently texting a 15-year-old… https://t.co/gCXeZZI3p8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2026

"This is an East Coast 'not a democrat I'm a journalist' apparently texting a 15-year-old about not getting carded at any restaurant in Times Square. The Bulwark has become more parodied than Salon," Miller wrote.

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The only way this could possibly be real is if Catherine's friend has never ordered a drink at a Chili's or bought her own booze at a liquor store https://t.co/zBy2YVO4CG — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 3, 2026

They wouldn't eat at Chili's, either.

Rampell knows what Blanche was talking about. She's just pretending she doesn't so she can act like MAGA voters eat at strip clubs. It's a slimy smear, but we expect no better from The Bulwark or MS NOW.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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