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Tipsheet

MS NOW Anchor Proves She Doesn't Know a Single MAGA American

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 2:45 PM
MS NOW Anchor Proves She Doesn't Know a Single MAGA American
Townhall Media

The Democrats despise anyone who doesn't live in one of their coastal elite or blue cities, and it shows. Voter ID is a widely supported measure that cuts across all demographics and political ideologies, but the Democratic Party continues to oppose common-sense measures to protect our elections.

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They also ignore the fact that you need an ID to open a bank account, fly on a plane, and — if you live in Connecticut — to recycle cans and bottles. That last one is especially galling because Democrats claim voter ID disenfranchises the poor and minorities, and it's often homeless or poor individuals who collect cans and bottles for the recycling cash.

When you dine out, you also need an ID if you wish to purchase alcohol, and most restaurants have a policy of carding patrons. That's news to MS NOW's Catherine Rampell, who thinks the only reason why MAGA voters believe this is because "they've been eating all their meals at strip clubs."

Keep it classy, Catherine.

She might die if she met someone outside of her little enclave.

By the way, Rampell lives in New York, where the law requires retailers to card anyone who buys alcohol. To avoid liability, many retailers and restaurants simply have a "card everyone" rule, which means Rampell knows diners who've been carded.

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Related:

CONNECTICUT DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK THE BULWARK VOTER ID

She has. She's lying.

She knows this, but letting her "friend" dunk on MAGA was more fun.

Harsh, but fair.

Rampell would never stoop to setting foot in an Applebee's.

That's exactly what this is.

"This is an East Coast 'not a democrat I'm a journalist' apparently texting a 15-year-old about not getting carded at any restaurant in Times Square. The Bulwark has become more parodied than Salon," Miller wrote.

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They wouldn't eat at Chili's, either.

Rampell knows what Blanche was talking about. She's just pretending she doesn't so she can act like MAGA voters eat at strip clubs. It's a slimy smear, but we expect no better from The Bulwark or MS NOW.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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