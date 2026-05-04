Here's an Update on Rudy Giuliani

Yesterday, we learned that "America's Mayor," Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized in Florida in stable, but critical, condition. At the time, the reason behind the hospitalization was not made public. Now we have an update. Giuliani is in the ICU at a West Palm Beach hospital, and he was placed on a ventilator after having "severe respiratory distress," according to Newsmax.

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NEWSMAX has learned that Rudy Guiliani is being treated in the ICU at a West Palm Beach hospital near his home and was placed earlier Sunday on a ventilator after experiencing severe respiratory distress.



Live report coming up at 9amEST on National Report on @newsmax and… — John Huddy (@JohnHuddyTV) May 4, 2026

Here's more from Newsmax:

Giuliani’s health complications may be linked to chronic lung issues and are believed to stem from exposure during the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. As mayor at the time, Giuliani was frequently present at ground zero, where first responders and recovery workers were exposed to toxic dust and debris. The long-term health impact of those exposures has been well documented. Thousands of firefighters, police officers, construction workers, and volunteers later developed respiratory illnesses, cancers, and other chronic conditions attributed to inhalation of hazardous materials in the days, weeks, and months following the attacks.

Giuliani is no stranger to health issues. In the early 2000s, he successfully fought prostate cancer. Late last year, he suffered injuries in a vehicle accident on a New Hampshire road. The vehicle Giuliani was traveling in was rear-ended. Giuliani's back was broken.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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