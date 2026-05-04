Did Bill Maher Just End Gavin Newsom's Political Career?





On Friday, Bill Maher was in a rare mood, criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was not expecting this question from the comedian. The host of Real Time brought up the Golden State’s failure to build a high-speed rail system. You can tell by Newsom’s facial expression that he was not pleased. Newsom is considered a leading Democratic contender for president in 2028. Overton clipped and transcribed the exchange.

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Bill Maher just ended Gavin Newsom’s political career in 46 seconds pic.twitter.com/QowF7wGQ5r — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 2, 2026

You can see the pain in his eyes right after Maher drop-kicked him with that train comment. pic.twitter.com/yn65HzYhfQ — Overton (@overton_news) May 2, 2026

MAHER: “The other side, what they are going to say though is, but have you seen the stats from California?” NEWSOM: “Good! One of the largest economies. Let’s go!” MAHER: “Well… are they going to say good about gas prices?” “Are they going to say good about how high their rents are?” “So many people live…I mean there’s a whole litany.” “I mean the train! Gavin, you got to get rid of the train!” “I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go! Let the train go.” “It’s up to $231 billion.”

Newsom was also confronted by Maher about how he’s basically trying to be the lefty version of Trump:

Bill Maher stops Gavin Newsom mid-rant and forces him to confront how he’s copying Trump’s style at every turn.



The more Newsom tried to explain himself, the deeper he dug his own grave.



NEWSOM: “To me that’s the biggest reflection of this moment, is how…the…just the sewer… pic.twitter.com/4OgOgULYfY — Overton (@overton_news) May 2, 2026

This was not pretty for Newsom or his supporters.

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