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Tipsheet

Did Bill Maher Just End Gavin Newsom's Political Career?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 7:00 AM
Did Bill Maher Just End Gavin Newsom's Political Career?
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP


On Friday, Bill Maher was in a rare mood, criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was not expecting this question from the comedian. The host of Real Time brought up the Golden State’s failure to build a high-speed rail system. You can tell by Newsom’s facial expression that he was not pleased. Newsom is considered a leading Democratic contender for president in 2028. Overton clipped and transcribed the exchange. 

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MAHER: “The other side, what they are going to say though is, but have you seen the stats from California?”

NEWSOM: “Good! One of the largest economies. Let’s go!”

MAHER: “Well… are they going to say good about gas prices?” 

“Are they going to say good about how high their rents are?” 

“So many people live…I mean there’s a whole litany.”

“I mean the train! Gavin, you got to get rid of the train!”

“I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go! Let the train go.”

“It’s up to $231 billion.”

Newsom was also confronted by Maher about how he’s basically trying to be the lefty version of Trump:

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He'll Have to Leave the State? Supposedly, the Dirt on Graham Platner Is *THAT* Bad Matt Vespa
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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM

This was not pretty for Newsom or his supporters. 

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He'll Have to Leave the State? Supposedly, the Dirt on Graham Platner Is *THAT* Bad Matt Vespa
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