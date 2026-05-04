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Trump Goes Scorched Earth on CNN's Van Jones in Brutal Truth Social Post

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 04, 2026 11:15 AM
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on CNN's Van Jones in Brutal Truth Social Post
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

President Donald Trump went off on CNN’s Van Jones, who has been an ardent critic of his administration.

In a post on Truth Social the president wrote, “When a devastated (he was crying like a baby!) Van Jones of CNN came to me with a group of African American leaders, he had “DEAD” in getting Criminal Justice Reform approved in Congress.”

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Van Jones and these Black reps had been unsuccessfully fighting to get “Reform” for many years.  He was just wasting everyone’s time - Needed 5 Conservative Senators - there was no chance, or even hope, for a win. I liked some of the people he was with, agreed with what they were saying, and quickly rounded up the votes needed to get CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM approved. It was NOT easy! Nobody else, including Obama, who tried to for years, could have done this! Now I watch this guy, Van Jones, every chance he gets, calling me a “Dictator,” and far worse. He should be ashamed of himself!!! President DJT

Trump appears to be referring to the First Step Act, which he signed into law in 2018. The bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation was aimed at reducing recidivism while improving conditions in the federal prison system. It has reduced the recidivism rate by 37 percent among inmates who were granted early release under the law.

During an April broadcast, Jones warned that Trump’s conduct was making it easier for people on the right to criticize him. “There was a time when anybody in the MAGA coalition who dared defy him did so at their peril,” he said, noting that the “fear factor” was gone.

When Trump was elected on election night in 2024, Jones described his return to power as a “nightmare.”

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Trump has often returned Jones’ criticism. In August, 2024, the president slammed Jones at a campaign event, calling him a “lowlife” and complained that the anchor did not give him sufficient credit for the First Step Act. Later in the year, he called Jones a “total sleazebag” for failing to show gratitude after the legislation passed.

But not every comment coming from Jones about Trump has been negative. In February 2025, he praised the president for naming Alice Marie Johnson as a “pardon czar,” saying, “That’s huge.” he also wrote a statement in which he said, “Trump’s heart CAN be touched. He has been moved, many times, to help downtrodden individuals — whether in his employ or in federal prisons (First Step Act). So don’t assume that moral appeals can never work with Trump. In the right forum and circumstances, they can and do.”

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