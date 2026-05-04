Why Anti-ICE Leftists Are Freaking Out. It's Actually Hilarious.

The anti-ICE Left faced a tough weekend: one of their websites, which had tens of thousands of sign-ups, had its data exposed. It was part of an effort to mobilize a response force regarding operations that enforce federal immigration law. You’ve seen what these people do when activated; they’re irrational. And some of these people, like Renee Good, have been shot in the face because they’ve tried to harm federal immigration officers. Good tried to run over an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

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The site, GTFO ICE, was created by an anti-Trump commentator and former DHS official, Miles Taylor, and pretty much everyone’s information got exposed. Here’s some background on the site (via Newsweek):

A new tool to "crowd cancel" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities before they open was launched by a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official this week. Miles Taylor, who was chief of staff at DHS during the first Trump administration and authored an anonymous 2018 op-ed that was sharply critical of the president, has launched GTFOICE.org—which stands for Get the Facilities Out, ICE—to help Americans find out about and protest proposed facilities amid DHS's expansion of detention centers to house immigrants. "We want to make sure that the moment that ICE decides to open up a new prison camp, that local communities immediately have the chance to weigh in and to stop it," Taylor told Newsweek. […] The GTFO ICE tool, a collaboration between Taylor's nonprofit Defiance.org, the Save America Movement and Project Salt Box, allows people to sign up to join the network. They will receive alerts if a facility is being planned in or near their community and be provided with organizing resources, legal guidance and other support. The website includes a tracker from Project Salt Box, an ICE watchdog that has been gathering information about planned ICE facilities.

‘Data Republican’ posted a lengthy thread revealing the inner workings of this organization, while also joking about how Taylor, who oversaw election security, couldn’t create a secure sign-up form:

Miles Taylor: "Anonymous," former DHS Chief of Staff, Google security executive launched a website called GTFO ICE that collects your full name, email, phone number, and zip code to join an anti-ICE "rapid response network." And publishes the user infromation via a public API. 17,662 people have signed up. The sign-up data is exposed on a public REST API. No true authentication. No rate limiting. Full records: names, emails, phone numbers, zip codes, timestamps. The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google's Head of National Security Policy... ...can't secure a sign-up form. But he does milk hundreds of thousands of NGO dollars on these credentials. While freeloading off his fame as the person who wrote the infamous NYT article "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

There’s been a total meltdown on Bluesky over this breach:

Bluesky is in full panic.



A full on exposed API has revealed thousands of people who signed up for the GTFO Ice site.



Full names, phone, and zip codes. https://t.co/HxjrLydHdE pic.twitter.com/zti8CTrC0N — Grummz (@Grummz) May 2, 2026

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🧵🚨 BREAKING: Miles Taylor: "Anonymous," former DHS Chief of Staff, Google security executive launched a website called GTFO ICE that collects your full name, email, phone number, and zip code to join an anti-ICE "rapid response network." And publishes the user infromation via… pic.twitter.com/zDKVIePntM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

GTFO ICE is a coalition of three orgs:



1. DEFIANCE dot org : Miles Taylor + Xander Schultz

2. Save America Movement : Steve Schmidt (yes, of the Lincoln Project)

3. Project Salt Box pic.twitter.com/D5TivYRYTO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Scott Goodstein — GTFO ICE's "media contact" — was Obama's 2008 external digital director and led Bernie Sanders' 2016 digital fundraising ($218 million raised). His advisory board ties connect directly to the Arabella Advisors dark money network. "Grassroots." pic.twitter.com/NVSpi7LR63 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

https://t.co/APCLu52iVu calls itself a "nonprofit." I could not find IRS registration. It solicits monthly "memberships" up to $1,000/month... $12,000/year... with no known accountability. pic.twitter.com/3NxLemT4k3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Please follow @astrarce and @bitchuneedsoap , who also helped to break the data breaches of STOP ICE and DEICER. pic.twitter.com/kTLBvfGWkh — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

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Yeah. They have a whole bunch of legal obligations to fulfill in the wake of such an exposure. They aren’t having a good weekend.



What they did wasn’t just unsecured; they actively went of their way to build a tool to expose PII information. That puts it on an order of… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 3, 2026

Brutal past couple of days for these people. Oh well...

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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