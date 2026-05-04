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Why Anti-ICE Leftists Are Freaking Out. It's Actually Hilarious.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 12:50 AM
Why Anti-ICE Leftists Are Freaking Out. It's Actually Hilarious.
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

The anti-ICE Left faced a tough weekend: one of their websites, which had tens of thousands of sign-ups, had its data exposed. It was part of an effort to mobilize a response force regarding operations that enforce federal immigration law. You’ve seen what these people do when activated; they’re irrational. And some of these people, like Renee Good, have been shot in the face because they’ve tried to harm federal immigration officers. Good tried to run over an ICE agent in Minneapolis. 

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The site, GTFO ICE, was created by an anti-Trump commentator and former DHS official, Miles Taylor, and pretty much everyone’s information got exposed. Here’s some background on the site (via Newsweek):

A new tool to "crowd cancel" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities before they open was launched by a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official this week. 

Miles Taylor, who was chief of staff at DHS during the first Trump administration and authored an anonymous 2018 op-ed that was sharply critical of the president, has launched GTFOICE.org—which stands for Get the Facilities Out, ICE—to help Americans find out about and protest proposed facilities amid DHS's expansion of detention centers to house immigrants.

"We want to make sure that the moment that ICE decides to open up a new prison camp, that local communities immediately have the chance to weigh in and to stop it," Taylor told Newsweek. 

[…]

The GTFO ICE tool, a collaboration between Taylor's nonprofit Defiance.org, the Save America Movement and Project Salt Box, allows people to sign up to join the network.

They will receive alerts if a facility is being planned in or near their community and be provided with organizing resources, legal guidance and other support.

The website includes a tracker from Project Salt Box, an ICE watchdog that has been gathering information about planned ICE facilities.

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Related:

BLUESKY DHS ICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

‘Data Republican’ posted a lengthy thread revealing the inner workings of this organization, while also joking about how Taylor, who oversaw election security, couldn’t create a secure sign-up form:

Miles Taylor: "Anonymous," former DHS Chief of Staff, Google security executive launched a website called GTFO ICE that collects your full name, email, phone number, and zip code to join an anti-ICE "rapid response network." And publishes the user infromation via a public API. 

17,662 people have signed up.

The sign-up data is exposed on a public REST API. No true authentication. No rate limiting. Full records: names, emails, phone numbers, zip codes, timestamps.

The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google's Head of National Security Policy...

...can't secure a sign-up form. But he does milk hundreds of thousands of NGO dollars on these credentials. While freeloading off his fame as the person who wrote the infamous NYT article "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

There’s been a total meltdown on Bluesky over this breach:

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Brutal past couple of days for these people. Oh well...

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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