House Republicans Promise to Keep Pushing Measures to Make DC Great Again
Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's...
The Timing When ICE Will Ramp Up Deportation Operations in Chicago Is Perfect
Canadian Police Chief's Advice on Dealing With Home Invasions Is Beyond Offensive
Censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Fanning the Flames of Terrorism and Antisemitism
The Crusade Against THC in Texas Has Gone Up in Smoke
Trump Drops Hint About His Next Crime-Ridden Target City—and Democrats Are Losing It
VIP
CBS News Staff Rages About a Bari Weiss Takeover
Andy Barr’s DEI Double Standard
Gazan Boy Alive and Well Following Multiple Reports He Was Killed by IDF...
Cassidy Is Sinking: Louisiana Risks Becoming the Next Nebraska
US Senate Candidate Calls on Trump to Send Troops to Detroit
8 Michigan Men Charged in International Car Smuggling Ring
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Voter Fraud
Tipsheet

Giuliani Suffers Broken Back From Car Crash

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | September 04, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suffered a fractured back in a serious car accident last weekend in New Hampshire, but is “on the mend,” he said.

“I am on the mend. It was quite a hit. We got banged in the back. I have — technically, I have a broken back. It's a fracture. It hurts, but it's getting better. And I have about two or three weeks of rehabilitation,” Giuliani told Newsmax.

Advertisement

Prior to the crash, Giuliani and his aide, Ted Goodman, pulled over to help a woman who they thought was in distress and who claimed to be a domestic abuse victim, although police later put her under arrest after it was determined that she had actually assaulted someone.

The crash occurred soon after that incident, Giuliani explained.

“As we were driving away, we got hit in the back by a young woman. I'm sure she was rubbernecking because there were police cars, ambulances, even a fire truck. She was going very, very fast...we got hit like hell,” Giuliani said, crediting his seat belt for holding him back as his body whipped back and forth from the impact.

President Trump announced this week, following the accident, that Giuliani would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter.  MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Recommended

Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's Going to Be Brilliant. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The award helped to lift Giuliani’s spirits and ease the pain from the crash, he said.

“It's a nice medal. I forgot what it looked like. I have to tell you, that cured me. President Trump takes some credit for curing me from COVID... and now he's cured me of a fractured back, because the minute I got that award, all the pain went away. The hell with the pain,” Giuliani said.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's Going to Be Brilliant. Matt Vespa
Dems Don’t Have a Prayer Kurt Schlichter
Lisa Cook Is in Big Trouble Jeff Charles
Cassidy Is Sinking: Louisiana Risks Becoming the Next Nebraska Paul Hidalgo
Canadian Police Chief's Advice on Dealing With Home Invasions Is Beyond Offensive Matt Vespa
8 Michigan Men Charged in International Car Smuggling Ring Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's Going to Be Brilliant. Matt Vespa
Advertisement