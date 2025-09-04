Giuliani Suffers Broken Back From Car Crash

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suffered a fractured back in a serious car accident last weekend in New Hampshire, but is “on the mend,” he said.

“I am on the mend. It was quite a hit. We got banged in the back. I have — technically, I have a broken back. It's a fracture. It hurts, but it's getting better. And I have about two or three weeks of rehabilitation,” Giuliani told Newsmax.

Prior to the crash, Giuliani and his aide, Ted Goodman, pulled over to help a woman who they thought was in distress and who claimed to be a domestic abuse victim, although police later put her under arrest after it was determined that she had actually assaulted someone.

The crash occurred soon after that incident, Giuliani explained.

“As we were driving away, we got hit in the back by a young woman. I'm sure she was rubbernecking because there were police cars, ambulances, even a fire truck. She was going very, very fast...we got hit like hell,” Giuliani said, crediting his seat belt for holding him back as his body whipped back and forth from the impact.

President Trump announced this week, following the accident, that Giuliani would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

The award helped to lift Giuliani’s spirits and ease the pain from the crash, he said.

“It's a nice medal. I forgot what it looked like. I have to tell you, that cured me. President Trump takes some credit for curing me from COVID... and now he's cured me of a fractured back, because the minute I got that award, all the pain went away. The hell with the pain,” Giuliani said.

