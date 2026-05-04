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Tipsheet

The Iranian Government Is Lying Again, and Now the Rules of Engagement Have Changed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 8:00 AM
The Iranian Government Is Lying Again, and Now the Rules of Engagement Have Changed
AP Photo, File

The Iranian government and IRGC have been caught lying, once again, about how the war is going. The blunt truth is, it's not going well for them, so they have to pretend it is. They know full well that anti-Trump, anti-American types will buy their propaganda, which is why they do it.

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This morning, Faytuks News said a U.S. Navy Patrol boat was hit by two missiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. You know, where the U.S. is running a blockade.

The image reads:

Two missiles hit an American patrol boat following disregard of Iran's warnings.

Local news sources in the south report that two missiles struck a U.S. Navy patrol boat. This patrol boat, which today (Monday) moved near Jask violating security and navigation rules intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring the warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy.

According to these sources, the American patrol boat was unable to continue its route due to the hits and was forced to retreat and flee the area.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that passage through the Strait of Hormuz without official permission from Iran is not possible, and any disregard of this warning will be met with a decisive response from the armed forces.

As of the time of this report, no further details about the extent of damages or possible casualties have been released.

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Related:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

There won't be additional reports because this didn't happen.

As we said, some people will believe Iran, of course.

But that's Iranian propaganda.

This is what Iran does, of course.

It's totally out of character for them. Not.

As we said, they know there are Americans and American media who will buy this propaganda. If you look at some of the replies, many social media users already do. But yes, Iran will lose the information war, too.

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President Trump, reportedly unhappy with the ceasefire stalemate, is looking for alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz.

And that includes a change to the rules of engagment, which will now allow U.S. forces to strike any immediate threats against ships that cross the straight.

This includes IRGC fast boats and missile outposts.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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