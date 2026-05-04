The Iranian Government Is Lying Again, and Now the Rules of Engagement Have Changed

The Iranian government and IRGC have been caught lying, once again, about how the war is going. The blunt truth is, it's not going well for them, so they have to pretend it is. They know full well that anti-Trump, anti-American types will buy their propaganda, which is why they do it.

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This morning, Faytuks News said a U.S. Navy Patrol boat was hit by two missiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. You know, where the U.S. is running a blockade.

BREAKING: A U.S. Navy patrol boat has been struck by two missiles after ignoring Iranian warnings to not pass the Strait of Hormuz, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency pic.twitter.com/4Rmfcjrn3m — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) May 4, 2026

The image reads:

Two missiles hit an American patrol boat following disregard of Iran's warnings. Local news sources in the south report that two missiles struck a U.S. Navy patrol boat. This patrol boat, which today (Monday) moved near Jask violating security and navigation rules intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring the warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy. According to these sources, the American patrol boat was unable to continue its route due to the hits and was forced to retreat and flee the area. The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that passage through the Strait of Hormuz without official permission from Iran is not possible, and any disregard of this warning will be met with a decisive response from the armed forces. As of the time of this report, no further details about the extent of damages or possible casualties have been released.

There won't be additional reports because this didn't happen.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.



✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

As we said, some people will believe Iran, of course.

Iran falsely claimed IRGC hit a US ship. https://t.co/nIVs0pB0Zr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 4, 2026

But that's Iranian propaganda.

Senior U.S. official denies a U.S. ship was hit by Iranian missiles — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026

This is what Iran does, of course.

I can't believe Iran would make up a story. pic.twitter.com/EsU4IdiVgl — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) May 4, 2026

It's totally out of character for them. Not.

Called it earlier, straight propaganda. Iran is losing the information war almost as bad as the actual one. pic.twitter.com/iERqNoy5mH — ICHIE MKPO (@ICHIE_MKPO) May 4, 2026

As we said, they know there are Americans and American media who will buy this propaganda. If you look at some of the replies, many social media users already do. But yes, Iran will lose the information war, too.

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President Trump, reportedly unhappy with the ceasefire stalemate, is looking for alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz.

🇺🇸🇮🇷🚢"He wants action": Trump's frustration with Iran stalemate sparked Hormuz gambit, U.S. officials say. @MarcACaputo and I write for @axios https://t.co/sdnT23Rcn0 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026

And that includes a change to the rules of engagment, which will now allow U.S. forces to strike any immediate threats against ships that cross the straight.

🚨A U.S. official said the rules of engagement for U.S. forces in the region have been changed and they were authorized to strike immediate threats against ships that cross the strait, like IRGC fast boats or Iranian missile positions https://t.co/yzebKR0CJ1 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026

This includes IRGC fast boats and missile outposts.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.