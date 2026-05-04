The Iranian Government Is Lying Again, and Now the Rules of Engagement Have Changed

The Iranian government and IRGC have been caught lying, once again, about how the war is going. The blunt truth is, it's not going well for them, so they have to pretend it is. They know full well that anti-Trump, anti-American types will buy their propaganda, which is why they do it.
This morning, Faytuks News said a U.S. Navy Patrol boat was hit by two missiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. You know, where the U.S. is running a blockade.
BREAKING: A U.S. Navy patrol boat has been struck by two missiles after ignoring Iranian warnings to not pass the Strait of Hormuz, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency pic.twitter.com/4Rmfcjrn3m— Faytuks News (@Faytuks) May 4, 2026
The image reads:
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There won't be additional reports because this didn't happen.
🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026
✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G
As we said, some people will believe Iran, of course.
Iran falsely claimed IRGC hit a US ship. https://t.co/nIVs0pB0Zr— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 4, 2026
But that's Iranian propaganda.
Senior U.S. official denies a U.S. ship was hit by Iranian missiles— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026
This is what Iran does, of course.
I can't believe Iran would make up a story. pic.twitter.com/EsU4IdiVgl— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) May 4, 2026
It's totally out of character for them. Not.
Called it earlier, straight propaganda. Iran is losing the information war almost as bad as the actual one. pic.twitter.com/iERqNoy5mH— ICHIE MKPO (@ICHIE_MKPO) May 4, 2026
As we said, they know there are Americans and American media who will buy this propaganda. If you look at some of the replies, many social media users already do. But yes, Iran will lose the information war, too.
President Trump, reportedly unhappy with the ceasefire stalemate, is looking for alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz.
🇺🇸🇮🇷🚢"He wants action": Trump's frustration with Iran stalemate sparked Hormuz gambit, U.S. officials say. @MarcACaputo and I write for @axios https://t.co/sdnT23Rcn0— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026
And that includes a change to the rules of engagment, which will now allow U.S. forces to strike any immediate threats against ships that cross the straight.
🚨A U.S. official said the rules of engagement for U.S. forces in the region have been changed and they were authorized to strike immediate threats against ships that cross the strait, like IRGC fast boats or Iranian missile positions https://t.co/yzebKR0CJ1— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026
This includes IRGC fast boats and missile outposts.
Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.
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