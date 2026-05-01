Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on American History With the Iran War

Kat Abughazaleh, the failed Democratic congressional candidate from Illinois, joined a CNN panel last night to talk about several things, including the ongoing war in Iran. During the conversation, Abughazaleh said that America is the aggressor here.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for her, Scott Jennings was also on the panel, and things did not go well for Abughazaleh.

🚨 LIBERAL: WE are the aggressor against Iran!



SCOTT JENNINGS: …did all of US history before the past 8 weeks just not EXIST to you?! 🔥



Scott never misses! pic.twitter.com/pVwWJ1b9N2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2026

"We are the aggressor," Abughazaleh said. "We launched this war. Yes! Just because Iran exists."

*America finally responds after Iran wages war on the West, kills & maims American soldiers for nearly 50 years*



Democrats: "We are the aggressor!"



Apparently, all of U.S. history just began 8 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/4uEnvox9OH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 1, 2026

"Did all of U.S. history exist before the last eight weeks to you or just eight weeks?" Jennings asked.

Look at that.

Scott never misses. But the real issue is the same people who call America the aggressor somehow go silent every time Iran funds chaos through proxies. Moral clarity gets real convenient on cable news. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) May 1, 2026

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

The entire liberal worldview really is no more complicated than hatred of whoever is the richer party in a particular conflict. https://t.co/1HDYiEjx8V — Derek. 🇺🇸 (@SuitablePolitic) May 1, 2026

Bingo.

Liberals never let mere facts get in the way of today's narrative. https://t.co/KHGRuJ1MaC — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) May 1, 2026

Of course they don't.

Approximately 900–1,000 Americans have been killed by the Iranian regime and its Islamist extremist proxies since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. This war was long overdue. https://t.co/njtS8XKLsy — wrtravelbags (@wrtravelbags) May 1, 2026

Long, long overdue.

It's a perfectly valid question. For the past five decades, Iran has attacked Americans, killing hundreds of civilians and service members both. They took Americans hostage and are the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. They wanted to create nuclear weapons and, with a missile range that reach into central Europe, would have terrorized the world further if we hadn't stopped them.

They also slaughtered tens of thousands of their own citizens simply for protesting for a better government. That's the aggression here.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.