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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on American History With the Iran War

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 12:00 PM
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on American History With the Iran War
Credit: Salem Media

Kat Abughazaleh, the failed Democratic congressional candidate from Illinois, joined a CNN panel last night to talk about several things, including the ongoing war in Iran. During the conversation, Abughazaleh said that America is the aggressor here.

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Unfortunately for her, Scott Jennings was also on the panel, and things did not go well for Abughazaleh.

"We are the aggressor," Abughazaleh said. "We launched this war. Yes! Just because Iran exists."

"Did all of U.S. history exist before the last eight weeks to you or just eight weeks?" Jennings asked.

Look at that.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

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CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS

Bingo.

Of course they don't.

Long, long overdue.

It's a perfectly valid question. For the past five decades, Iran has attacked Americans, killing hundreds of civilians and service members both. They took Americans hostage and are the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. They wanted to create nuclear weapons and, with a missile range that reach into central Europe, would have terrorized the world further if we hadn't stopped them.

They also slaughtered tens of thousands of their own citizens simply for protesting for a better government. That's the aggression here.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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