Minneapolis Residents Are Begging for Police Protection After Elected 'Defund the Police' Politicians

Minneapolis was the birthplace of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Defund the Police movements. The Left insisted we didn't need police to keep our communities safe, that violence and crime were social constructs, and if we sent social workers and boatloads of welfare dollars into our cities, the problems would go away.

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That wasn't true, of course, and now crime is rampant in blue cities and the residents who voted for such policies are regretting it.

🚨 A South Minneapolis neighborhood near Lake Nokomis woke up to nearly 30 vehicles broken into overnight.



One resident says their car has been broken into on two other occasions prior. They’re begging for more police patrols.



The DSA has destroyed Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6rVqsJAPd9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 28, 2026

Whoops.

"It's really just disheartening and maddening, and you feel helpless," said resident Lauren Beak. "It feels like destruction for destruction's sake and that's really upsetting." Beak's care was spared this time.

"This is the first time on our block with massive broken glass on every vehicle," said Michael Diko, whose car was vandalized.

99% of them voted for the crime and will vote for more crime. I have zero sympathy. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) April 28, 2026

Bingo.

I hear unarmed social workers are the answer — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 29, 2026

That'll fix it!

Find those that did these break-ins and punish them. If they're juveniles (which they almost certainly are) punish their parents. Will that happen? Of course not. — Heitor Lejeune (@HeitorLejeune) April 28, 2026

No, we don't do that anymore.

One of the most left-wing areas in the country gets exactly what they vote for, refuses to change what they vote for, and still complains about what they vote for.



A story as old as time. https://t.co/BFvAX3Xemn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2026

Yes, it is.

This area voted for Kamala Harris by an 8:1 margin.



So this is what they voted for. https://t.co/hhJsQD5Rth — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 29, 2026

This is exactly what they voted for.

Minneapolis residents have demanded for years that the police be defunded.



They organized the most heinous assault on ICE agents in the country.



Now they want extra police patrols because gangs of Somalis broke into their cars?



Nah. https://t.co/8HIQqieeTM — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 29, 2026

Remember, after deranged Leftists burned down half of Minneapolis, the media said it was no big deal because the businesses and homeowners had insurance.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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