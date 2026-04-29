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Tipsheet

Minneapolis Residents Are Begging for Police Protection After Elected 'Defund the Police' Politicians

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 1:30 PM
Minneapolis Residents Are Begging for Police Protection After Elected 'Defund the Police' Politicians
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Minneapolis was the birthplace of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Defund the Police movements. The Left insisted we didn't need police to keep our communities safe, that violence and crime were social constructs, and if we sent social workers and boatloads of welfare dollars into our cities, the problems would go away.

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That wasn't true, of course, and now crime is rampant in blue cities and the residents who voted for such policies are regretting it.

Whoops.

"It's really just disheartening and maddening, and you feel helpless," said resident Lauren Beak. "It feels like destruction for destruction's sake and that's really upsetting." Beak's care was spared this time.

"This is the first time on our block with massive broken glass on every vehicle," said Michael Diko, whose car was vandalized.

Bingo.

That'll fix it!

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY

No, we don't do that anymore.

Yes, it is.

This is exactly what they voted for.

Remember, after deranged Leftists burned down half of Minneapolis, the media said it was no big deal because the businesses and homeowners had insurance.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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