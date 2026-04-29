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Jake Tapper Once Condemned 'Stochastic Terrorism,' but Seems to Have Forgotten That As He Defends Kimmel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 1:00 PM
Jake Tapper Once Condemned 'Stochastic Terrorism,' but Seems to Have Forgotten That As He Defends Kimmel
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

For a brief moment, the Left was big on the concept of "stochastic terrorism," or their belief that rhetoric meant to demonize a group or individual could incite random, ideologically motivated acts of violence. Their favorite target of such accusations was Libs of TikTok, who did nothing more than share TikTok videos and social media posts of Leftists. Using their own words, she highlighted the insanity of the Left, and the Left didn't like it. They blamed her for things like bomb threats against hospitals providing "gender affirming care" to minors.

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That concept went away as soon as the Right started pointing out how the Left was routinely, regularly inciting people to violence. To date, we've had three failed assassination attempts against President Trump, with the latest would-be assassin's manifesto parroting lines we hear on CNN and MSNOW on a nightly basis.

But now that Cole Allen has brought the Left's rhetoric back into the spotlight, the same people decrying "stochastic terrorism" a few years ago are now singing a different tune. That includes Jake Tapper, who was warning about "stochastic terrorism" in 2022 only to defend Jimmy Kimmel this past week.

"We in the United States need to fear more stochastic terrorism," Tapper said in 2022. "When leaders, whether elected or in media or in a movement. When leaders claim that their opponents are pedophiles or satanists or a part of a grand conspiracy to hurt you and your family, is anyone really surprised when somebody who hears this asks? What exactly do you think is going to happen?"

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Related:

CNN JAKE TAPPER LIBS OF TIKTOK TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Fast forward to 2026, and Tapper was saying the exact opposite.

"Journalism and jokes are not calls for violence," Tapper said. "Calls for violence are calls for violence."

Ah.

Yup.

Of course.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

Only when Dems are the target.

It's as clear as day.

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Never forget that Tapper protected Joe Biden and attacked anyone who questioned his cognitive health right up until he could cash that check from the publisher.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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