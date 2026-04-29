Jake Tapper Once Condemned 'Stochastic Terrorism,' but Seems to Have Forgotten That As He Defends Kimmel

For a brief moment, the Left was big on the concept of "stochastic terrorism," or their belief that rhetoric meant to demonize a group or individual could incite random, ideologically motivated acts of violence. Their favorite target of such accusations was Libs of TikTok, who did nothing more than share TikTok videos and social media posts of Leftists. Using their own words, she highlighted the insanity of the Left, and the Left didn't like it. They blamed her for things like bomb threats against hospitals providing "gender affirming care" to minors.

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That concept went away as soon as the Right started pointing out how the Left was routinely, regularly inciting people to violence. To date, we've had three failed assassination attempts against President Trump, with the latest would-be assassin's manifesto parroting lines we hear on CNN and MSNOW on a nightly basis.

But now that Cole Allen has brought the Left's rhetoric back into the spotlight, the same people decrying "stochastic terrorism" a few years ago are now singing a different tune. That includes Jake Tapper, who was warning about "stochastic terrorism" in 2022 only to defend Jimmy Kimmel this past week.

After Paul Pelosi was attacked in 2022, Jake Tapper did an entire show on the dangers of stochastic terrorism and of systematically demonizing a person.



Tapper blamed the right and QAnon for inciting the attack. He said calling someone a pedophile or claiming that someone is out… pic.twitter.com/kc9G2xrHX3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2026

"We in the United States need to fear more stochastic terrorism," Tapper said in 2022. "When leaders, whether elected or in media or in a movement. When leaders claim that their opponents are pedophiles or satanists or a part of a grand conspiracy to hurt you and your family, is anyone really surprised when somebody who hears this asks? What exactly do you think is going to happen?"

Fast forward to 2026, and Tapper was saying the exact opposite.

"Journalism and jokes are not calls for violence," Tapper said. "Calls for violence are calls for violence."

Ah.

“stochastic terrorism” sure had a short shelf life once the left realized how much it could be applied to them — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) April 29, 2026

Yup.

Not to mention that Paul Pelosi was attacked by his crackhead male prostitute.



He wasn't attacked by a conservative@jaketapper knew this and STILL chose to lie to America — HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) April 29, 2026

Of course.

Just a joke, that’s CNN https://t.co/rUvMilTH0t — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 29, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

Jake Tapper explains stochastic terrorism.

But, apparently, it only counts when Dems are the target. https://t.co/ujm7Iagf0q — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) April 29, 2026

Only when Dems are the target.

You will never see a more clear delineation of the media’s utter contempt for the public’s discernment than this example of @jaketapper ‘s double standard and pure dishonesty. https://t.co/7iBZHWcYNc — Tandy (@dantypo) April 29, 2026

It's as clear as day.

We all know that @jaketapper is unserious. We get that he's a partisan. We saw him not report on Joe Biden's deterioration only to write a book about how wrong it was to not report on Joe Biden's deterioration.



Stop being surprised. Stop listening to him. Stop shopping his… https://t.co/O68h88EkBL — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) April 29, 2026

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Never forget that Tapper protected Joe Biden and attacked anyone who questioned his cognitive health right up until he could cash that check from the publisher.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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