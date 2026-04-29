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With SCOTUS VRA Ruling, GA State Senator Dolezal Calls on Gov. Kemp to Call Special Redistricting Session

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 12:20 PM
With SCOTUS VRA Ruling, GA State Senator Dolezal Calls on Gov. Kemp to Call Special Redistricting Session
AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File

Georgia State Senator Greg Dolezal the first to call on Governor Brian Kemp to hold a special session to redraw Georgia's congressional maps in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on the Voting Rights Act.

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The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 today that a Louisiana state map with a majority Black district was unconstitutional, although it did not overturn Section II of the Voting Rights Act.

"Alright, y'all, the Supreme Court just told us what we all already know to be true," Dolezal said. "Racially gerrymandered maps are unconstitutional. So it's time for Georgia and other southern states to remove these maps that we drew that were unconstitutional."

"You know, if we look in the northeast, and we see what Democrats have done. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island. They've completely removed every single Republican Congressional seat ever," Dolezal continued. "The last thing that Republicans need to do is be weak-kneed in this moment. This is a time to be bold. This is a time to be aggressive, and in Georgia, that means calling a special session and redrawing our maps.

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Dolezal is bold. He was the Lt. Governor candidate who took a hardline message on Islam and immigration.

He's also the first to call for a special session on redistricting, but he certainly won't be the last. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said recently that redistricting meant "maximum warfare" and Democrats were going to fight to redistrict maps in their favor. Republicans need to be prepared to fight bak.

Governor Kemp can call the special session, or it requires three-fifths of the state legislature.

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