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Tipsheet

Georgia Lt. Governor Race Heats Up With Hardline Campaign Messaging on Immigration, Radical Islam

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 17, 2026 7:30 AM
Georgia Lt. Governor Race Heats Up With Hardline Campaign Messaging on Immigration, Radical Islam
AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File

Georgia is once again a key swing state again this election year, with the governor's mansion and a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs.

To stand out, candidates are increasingly pushing the envelope with attention-grabbing tactics. GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson took this approach, launching a $50 million media blitz that put his name across television, radio, social media, and in mailboxes.

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Georgia State Senator Greg Dolezal, who is running for Lt. Governor, is taking a similar approach. 

A lead investigator into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, Dolezal has been making waves in the race with a no-nonsense focus on issues he believes matter to Georgia voters.

His campaign has focused on election integrity, illegal immigration, and what he describes as the growing threat of Sharia Law and Radical Islam. 

This is part of a trend of increasingly aggressive campaign messaging, with candidates leaning into hot-button issues to break through crowded fields in high-stakes races.

Earlier this year, Dolezal published an attention-grabbing ad that vowed to keep Georgians safe from Sharia Law, writing in a post on X, "As Lt. Governor, I will fight the enemy before they're within the gates and keep Georgia safe and Sharia free."

Now Dolezal is rolling out another provocative ad as part of a statewide push to grab the attention of voters both in and outside of Georgia.

In the new ad, Dolezal promises jail time for those who steal elections, calls for consequences for illegal immigrants, and delivers a pointed warning aimed at those who would bring jihad to America.

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The fact that these messages are being backed by major ad buys suggests campaigns believe they resonate beyond the party base.

In a statement to Townhall, Dolezal called Georgia is "ground zero" in the effort to save America.

"Georgia is ground zero in the fight to save this country from rigged elections, a two-tiered justice system, and radicals trying to impose values that have no place in America. When I'm Lt. Governor, I will not back down to any enemies of law, order, western civilization or the United States Constitution," 

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