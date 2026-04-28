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Tipsheet

Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Defend His Disgusting First Lady Joke

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 28, 2026 10:00 AM
Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Defend His Disgusting First Lady Joke
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Last week, so-called comedian Jimmy Kimmel held a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner, and during his monologue, he joked that First Lady Melania Trump had the "glow of an expectant widow." Not long after, Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Trump. It was the third attempt, and the First Lady blasted Kimmel in a social media post, calling on ABC to do something about his "hateful and violent rhetoric."

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Now, Kimmel is scrambling to defend the joke, saying it wasn't about an assassination attempt, but merely a comment on their age difference.

"It was a pretend roast," Kimmel said. "I said our First Lady Melania's here, look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow. Which obviously was a joke about their age difference. And the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together."

"It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am," Kimmel continued. "It was not by any stretch of the defintion, a call to assassination."

No one was buying this excuse, by the way.

It sure seems so.

Yes, he is. Surprised he didn't cry, frankly.

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Related:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL MELANIA TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

It was not. 

He knows what he meant. We know what he meant, and he knows that we know what he meant.

"International law" only applies to Republicans, it seems.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Friendly Fire? Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the WHCA Dinner? Matt Vespa
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