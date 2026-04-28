Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Defend His Disgusting First Lady Joke

Last week, so-called comedian Jimmy Kimmel held a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner, and during his monologue, he joked that First Lady Melania Trump had the "glow of an expectant widow." Not long after, Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Trump. It was the third attempt, and the First Lady blasted Kimmel in a social media post, calling on ABC to do something about his "hateful and violent rhetoric."

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Now, Kimmel is scrambling to defend the joke, saying it wasn't about an assassination attempt, but merely a comment on their age difference.

KIMMEL DEFENDS THE JOKE: "I said, 'our first lady Melania's here, look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow. Which, obviously, was a joke about their age difference- and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a… pic.twitter.com/hrwuW6lUpt — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 28, 2026

"It was a pretend roast," Kimmel said. "I said our First Lady Melania's here, look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow. Which obviously was a joke about their age difference. And the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together."

"It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am," Kimmel continued. "It was not by any stretch of the defintion, a call to assassination."

No one was buying this excuse, by the way.

That’s the best his overpriced writers could muster? — 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) April 28, 2026

It sure seems so.

Jimmy is a classic perpetual victim. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 28, 2026

Yes, he is. Surprised he didn't cry, frankly.

Called it. And no, Jimmy… that wasn’t remotely the intent of your “joke.” https://t.co/IaCQbWWXbg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 28, 2026

It was not.

Jim — you are a pathetic has-been (never-was) piece of trash. We all know what you meant. https://t.co/6PfwxTVAfE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2026

He knows what he meant. We know what he meant, and he knows that we know what he meant.

Where are the online “International Law experts” on condemning Kimmel’s horrific torturing of an explanation here? Their silence speaks volumes https://t.co/q4msGfeWiA — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 28, 2026

"International law" only applies to Republicans, it seems.

You see, the rules are THEY are allowed to "joke" about our side dying. https://t.co/RZm3SXRIxI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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