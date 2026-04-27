President Trump Endorses Clever Name Change for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

This is news that's sure to make Democrats meltdown yet again.

An X user suggested changing the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that the acronym would be NICE.

Advertisement

That would make the media refer to agents as, well, NICE Agents, and that's funny.

President Trump seems open to the change, too, posting on Truth Social, "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT."

The President signals his desire to change the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to NICE so the media will have to refer to ICE agents as NICE agents… not sure wtf I just wrote but whatever pic.twitter.com/QhGW98nx40 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026

Here's more:

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of renaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE). In a Truth Social post, he shared a screenshot of a post on X in which someone had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday." "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT" Trump wrote on the Truth Social post.

The Rapid Response 47 account also posted the endorsement.

Some really liked the idea.

I like it! But I also like changing it to the “Federal Justice Bureau”, to constantly remind everyone whose fault this is.



And watching Leftists protest that would be hysterical! pic.twitter.com/3Vc6soinJR — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) April 27, 2026

And it appears that comedian Adam Carolla came up with the idea first.

@adamcarolla gets credit for this. Adam came up with changing ICE to NICE about a year ago or more. https://t.co/Y8KNhDVnrG — John Bearing 🇺🇲 (@bearingssw) April 27, 2026

It's clever.

fun walking right into that Newspeak door https://t.co/uTRL5ALw9C — EKO (@EkoLovesYou) April 27, 2026

The Left doesn't like it when you use their newspeak against them.

And judging by some of the replies, it's hitting all the right nerves.

I would just call them what they are, Gestapo Nazis. — William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) April 27, 2026

President Trump has a keen ability to say something that makes the Left absolutely foam at the mouth, and this is another one of those times.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.