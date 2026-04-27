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Tipsheet

President Trump Endorses Clever Name Change for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 12:30 PM
President Trump Endorses Clever Name Change for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

This is news that's sure to make Democrats meltdown yet again.

An X user suggested changing the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that the acronym would be NICE.

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That would make the media refer to agents as, well, NICE Agents, and that's funny.

President Trump seems open to the change, too, posting on Truth Social, "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT."

Here's more:

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of renaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).

In a Truth Social post, he shared a screenshot of a post on X in which someone had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday."

"GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT" Trump wrote on the Truth Social post.

The Rapid Response 47 account also posted the endorsement.

Some really liked the idea.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP ICE MEDIA BIAS TRUTH SOCIAL

And it appears that comedian Adam Carolla came up with the idea first.

It's clever.

The Left doesn't like it when you use their newspeak against them.

And judging by some of the replies, it's hitting all the right nerves.

President Trump has a keen ability to say something that makes the Left absolutely foam at the mouth, and this is another one of those times.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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