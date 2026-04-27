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Sarasota Democrats Deleted This Disgusting Post About the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 4:30 PM
Sarasota Democrats Deleted This Disgusting Post About the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier, we told you about Eugene Vindman, who wants Congress to hold social media "accountable" and have it "better regulated" in the wake of a California Leftist trying to assassinate President Trump and administration officials during the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend. But, somehow, we don't think addressing stuff like this is what Vindman has in mind.

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In Sarasota County, the Democratic Party posted on Facebook that it "sucked" that President Trump wasn't assassinated, adding to the status that it was "feeling disappointed."

They have since deleted this post.

Reset the timer.

See, Democrats really don't like it when you hold them accountable and to their own rules.

If this was a Republican account posting about Obama or Biden, every Republican from Sacramento to Boston would be ordered to condemn it.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FACEBOOK FLORIDA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"What's clear is that it's 100% mainstream in the Democratic Party to murder your ideological opponent if his name is Trump, or, for that matter, one of those racist, redneck, flyover country white supremacist Nazis that dares support him," the user wrote.

Remember, Virginia Democrats ran a man who fantasized about shooting Republican children for AG, and voters picked him.

Nothing.

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