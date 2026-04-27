Sarasota Democrats Deleted This Disgusting Post About the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

Earlier, we told you about Eugene Vindman, who wants Congress to hold social media "accountable" and have it "better regulated" in the wake of a California Leftist trying to assassinate President Trump and administration officials during the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend. But, somehow, we don't think addressing stuff like this is what Vindman has in mind.

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In Sarasota County, the Democratic Party posted on Facebook that it "sucked" that President Trump wasn't assassinated, adding to the status that it was "feeling disappointed."

The official Sarasota County Democratic Party posted this after the Trump assassination attempt



This is not fringe. This is the mainstream Democrat Party view



Absolutely abhorrent



How are we supposed to share a country with these people? pic.twitter.com/mwJw0on66U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2026

They have since deleted this post.

Reset the timer.

The mainstream of the Democratic Party is represented by some random Facebook post with 13 likes. https://t.co/9yfTlrlIGg — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) April 27, 2026

See, Democrats really don't like it when you hold them accountable and to their own rules.

If this was a Republican account posting about Obama or Biden, every Republican from Sacramento to Boston would be ordered to condemn it.

As I was saying, the left can't control themselves in moments when their delirium overtakes their better judgment.



Even those who don't dare say such things publicly let their guard down, and the truth spills forth.



What's clear is that it's 100% mainstream in the Democratic… https://t.co/5wbveNMW6J — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 27, 2026

"What's clear is that it's 100% mainstream in the Democratic Party to murder your ideological opponent if his name is Trump, or, for that matter, one of those racist, redneck, flyover country white supremacist Nazis that dares support him," the user wrote.

Remember, Virginia Democrats ran a man who fantasized about shooting Republican children for AG, and voters picked him.

Nothing surprises me about the Demonic Democratic Party. https://t.co/jg4kv9vAsv — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) April 26, 2026

Nothing.

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