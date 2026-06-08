Spencer Pratt Responds As Nithya Raman Surges in LA's Mayoral Primary

Spencer Pratt briefly responded to being overtaken by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the city's mayoral primary by taking a swipe at the city's homelessness problem, noting that Los Angeles' homeless population closely matches the number of votes Raman received to push him out of the race's runner-up position.

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"A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday.."



43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before...?



Probably nothing. 🤷 https://t.co/W2E3k6PHyR pic.twitter.com/ZfzHCy9enb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2026

BREAKING: In the latest ballot count, City Councilwoman @nithyavraman has passed @spencerpratt for second place in the Los Angeles mayoral race.



If the count ended today, Raman would advance to the November runoff against Mayor @MayorOfLA.



On election night, Pratt led Raman by… pic.twitter.com/ozyY1LgtTX — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 8, 2026

"'A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..' Pratt wrote on X. "43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before...? Probably nothing."

Attached to his post was an image of a news article stating that roughly 43,000 people are homeless in the city of Los Angeles, joking that the city's homeless population had rallied against him in the primary election.

This comes as Raman has officially overtaken Pratt in the city's mayoral race, despite lagging behind by several percentage points all last week.

With 83 percent of the vote counted and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass already set to advance to the general election, Raman sits in second place with 27.1 percent of the vote, while Pratt trails closely behind with 26.7 percent. According to election data from The New York Times, the two are separated by roughly 3,000 votes.

BREAKING: Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles after successfully stealing the Election through Mail in phony ballots



Spencer Pratt was drastically ahead on Election Day… until Democrats Magically found votes



THEY ARE STEALING IN FRONT OF OUR EYES pic.twitter.com/PYBFdWxrYZ — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 8, 2026

Last week, Pratt led Raman by roughly six percentage points, or about 40,000 votes, as Raman tearfully thanked her campaign team and supporters for believing in her on election night.

Nithya Raman walked out to her campaign funeral in literal tears last night



She can't hide her disappointment at the red wave that showed out in LA Mayoral race



Angelenos are taking their city back from the grip of incompetence. pic.twitter.com/8q1ybdgQmG — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 3, 2026

The shift has been disappointing for Republicans, though not entirely unexpected in a state like California. The race remains close, and Pratt could still advance to the general election, although the chances remain slim, as mail-in ballots in the state have historically favored Democratic candidates.

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