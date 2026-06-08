About That 'Bombshell' Endorsement James Talarico Got Today

The media and the James Talarico campaign have worked hard to spin a recent endorsement as a major coup for Texas liberals ahead of the November midterms. Former Ken Paxton impeachment attorney Dan Cogdell, a criminal defense attorney who is a lifelong Democrat, threw his hat in for Talarico after hosting the candidate in a recent interview.

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Ken Paxton’s own lawyer just endorsed our campaign for the US Senate.



We’re building a big tent to take on this corrupt system that Ken Paxton embodies. https://t.co/HIonEWUjFP — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) June 8, 2026

Outlets like the Hill, NOTUS, and countless local papers sprinted to write up the “bombshell” move for Cogdell to back Paxton’s opponent, going as far as to label Cogdell as “Paxton’s own lawyer.” Talarico claimed that it was evidence that his campaign is building “a big tent to take on this corrupt system that Ken Paxton embodies.”

The reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Tony Buzbee, the lead counsel of Paxton’s defense team, stated that he was “not surprised” by the move and maintained that Cogdell was affiliated with the Democrat party. He further alleged that the relationship was potentially ruffled because Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott brought legal action against a client of Cogdell’s they believed to be promoting Sharia law. Buzbee reiterated his endorsement of Paxton.

I was Paxton’s lead lawyer in the fraudulent impeachment. Our team consisted of more than twenty lawyers. I understand that my friend Dan Cogdell publicly supports AG Paxton’s opponent. I’m not surprised by this. Mr. Cogdell is a life-long Democrat. I also understand that Mr.… — Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee2) June 8, 2026

Far from having a reputation as “Paxton’s lawyer,” Cogdell has had a storied career as a defense attorney with numerous high-profile cases under his belt. Some notable cases include those involving Enron, a member of the Branch Davidians, and the Texas Slave Ranch.

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