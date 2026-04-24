Illegal Alien in Custody Following Horror Attack on Mom, Three-Year-Old Girl at San Antonio Park

A three-year-old girl in Houston is recovering after she was the victim of a horrific attack at the hands of an illegal alien at a park on the city's south side.

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Gabriella Perez and her family were fishing at Espada Park when a man came out of the woods and began attacking Perez. Perez dropped her three-year-old daughter during that attack, and the man then reportedly picked up the girl and began biting her.

🚨BREAKING: Crazed Illegal Alien—Atharva Vyas—arrested in San Antonio TX for an unprovoked attack, punching a mother in the face, then ripping her 3-year-old daughter out of her arms, biting & then eating the child’s face.



This attack is straight out of a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/Thu4YZBo1A — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 23, 2026

"I got up and was like this is a f***ing zombie movie. Like What the heck," Perez told KSAT12.

KSAT also reported that witnesses restrained Vyas until San Antonio police arrived.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Atharva Vyas.

Three-year-old recovering after brutal attack at Espada Park over the weekend https://t.co/zfuWjKLXzE pic.twitter.com/ECdXwHVH8J — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) April 21, 2026

This is absolutely horrifying.

It’s disgusting how many monsters came into this country under the Biden Administration. — Taylor Sabol (@TaylorSabol) April 23, 2026

Yes, it is.

This is absolutely horrific.



My opponent has made it clear she supports policies that will continue to endanger San Antonio families like this, advocating for things like the return of “catch and release.” https://t.co/ySbbplQUB7 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) April 24, 2026

Herrera is running for Congress in TX-23, and he's right. His opponent will continue endangering our families.

San Antonio of all places. Why must we tolerate such heinous crimes to avoid offending the radical left? ICE should ramp up their operations 100x. https://t.co/8yjkVT2zU1 — Austin Videos (@ATXVideos) April 24, 2026

Yes, ICE and CBP should. Republicans are on the verge of passing funding for both, thankfully.

Vyas is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and illegal entry from a foreign nation. Police do not yet have a motive for the assault.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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