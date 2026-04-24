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Illegal Alien in Custody Following Horror Attack on Mom, Three-Year-Old Girl at San Antonio Park

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 8:30 AM
Illegal Alien in Custody Following Horror Attack on Mom, Three-Year-Old Girl at San Antonio Park
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A three-year-old girl in Houston is recovering after she was the victim of a horrific attack at the hands of an illegal alien at a park on the city's south side.

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Gabriella Perez and her family were fishing at Espada Park when a man came out of the woods and began attacking Perez. Perez dropped her three-year-old daughter during that attack, and the man then reportedly picked up the girl and began biting her.

"I got up and was like this is a f***ing zombie movie. Like What the heck," Perez told KSAT12. 

KSAT also reported that witnesses restrained Vyas until San Antonio police arrived.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Atharva Vyas.

This is absolutely horrifying.

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Related:

BRANDON HERRERA CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TEXAS

Yes, it is.

Herrera is running for Congress in TX-23, and he's right. His opponent will continue endangering our families.

Yes, ICE and CBP should. Republicans are on the verge of passing funding for both, thankfully.

Vyas is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and illegal entry from a foreign nation. Police do not yet have a motive for the assault.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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