Audit Shows Seattle Followed the California Model of Dealing With Homelessness

California Governor Gavin Newsom is infamous for wasting billions on homelessness, only to see the state's homeless population increase in the 20 years since he first vowed to eradicate the problem. Where did all that money go? We have no idea.

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And now it seems Seattle is going down the same road, as a new audit shows $13 million is missing from the city's homeless program. That revelation has leaders, including socialist Mayor Katie Wilson, considering "next steps."

$13M missing: Seattle leaders consider next steps after shocking homelessness audithttps://t.co/nOPqzbIluD — KOMO News (@komonews) April 22, 2026

Here's more:

Seattle leaders are calling for major changes to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) following a forensic evaluation that found significant financial and operational failures within the agency. The review, commissioned by the City of Seattle and King County in August 2025, was conducted by a Bellevue-based accounting firm. It examined the agency’s operations from its inception through mid-2025, following existing concerns about the agency's leadership turnover, delayed payments, state auditor findings, unverified accounting practices, and cash flow challenges. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> The findings included a $44.7 million negative cash position, which compounded from December 2023 through July 31, 2025. The evaluation also identified an administrative operating deficit of approximately $4.26 million, which included around $1.26 million in interest charges that were not believed to be recovered. According to the Mayor's office the evaluation also found the agency was unable to account for about $13 million in public funds.

Simply incredible. Electing a woman who worked as a barista while mommy and daddy paid her bills will fix this, surely.

Who is this shocking? Not those of us on the right that have been saying all along that the homelessness grift was just a way to make money. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) April 23, 2026

No one is shocked by this. Not even the Democrats who run Seattle.

This is not shocking. The only thing shocking is that it's only 13 million. — Chloe (@Chloe80128904) April 23, 2026

That's $13 million that we know about.

Btw, this is the second audit of KCRHA where multi-millions of taxpayer dollars are simply missing. https://t.co/SkVF9CEEnA — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) April 23, 2026

Seriously. Where'd that money go?

$13 million. Californians would find that cute. Like miniatures in a hobby shop. https://t.co/9R2hVo5u9v — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) April 23, 2026

Minnesota is also disappointed in Seattle.

Every city needs an audit of the homeless industrial complex. It has become a black hole and a money grab. https://t.co/ohx8L8ddHo — Tucson Crime Free Coalition (@tucsoncrimefree) April 23, 2026

Homelessness will never be solved unless political leaders have the spine to address the root causes: addiction and mental illness. Until we figure out how to get people off the streets and treated for addiction and mental illness, homelessness will persist. But Democrats do not have any interest in that; the homeless industrial complex is clearly lucrative.

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I guess we need another tax increase… https://t.co/58LGrKekWc pic.twitter.com/QQagSIqFZU — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) April 23, 2026

That's exactly what the solution will be. Officials will say they don't tax the rich enough and will hike taxes more to pay for their failures to combat fraud, waste, and incompetence.



