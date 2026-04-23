Not One Democrat Supports Michigan's House Judiciary Committee Efforts to Protect Kids From Sex Offenders

Trump Administration Just Made the Most Significant Drug Policy Change in Decades
Trump Administration Just Made the Most Significant Drug Policy Change in Decades
Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas
Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas
A Loophole in Pennsylvania Law Allowed a Registered Sex Offender to Become a Parent Via Surrogacy
A Loophole in Pennsylvania Law Allowed a Registered Sex Offender to Become a...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again, and a Mexican National Faces Deportation for Illegal Votes
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again, and a Mexican National Faces Deportation...
Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Supports All Sorts of Crime As a Form of 'Protest'
Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Supports All Sorts of Crime As a Form of...
Check Out This Wild Hit in the Mariners' Game
Check Out This Wild Hit in the Mariners' Game
VIP
Keith Ellison Can't Be Bothered to Care, Even for His Own Voters
Keith Ellison Can't Be Bothered to Care, Even for His Own Voters
Wisconsin Democrat Unveils Plan to Skyrocket State's Energy Bills
Wisconsin Democrat Unveils Plan to Skyrocket State's Energy Bills
What America Can Learn From Australia About Treating Veterans With MDMA
What America Can Learn From Australia About Treating Veterans With MDMA
VIP
Tennessee Town Benefits From Strong Gun Industry Protections in State
Tennessee Town Benefits From Strong Gun Industry Protections in State
Chuck Schumer Gets Put in His Place After Claiming Nobody Respects ICE or CBP
Chuck Schumer Gets Put in His Place After Claiming Nobody Respects ICE or...
President Trump's Trump Card: Kharg Island
President Trump's Trump Card: Kharg Island
Resurfaced Clip of Charlie Kirk Goes Viral Following Bombshell Fraud Indictment Against SPLC
Resurfaced Clip of Charlie Kirk Goes Viral Following Bombshell Fraud Indictment Against SP...
Trump Orders the US Navy to 'Shoot and Kill' Any Iranian Vessel Laying Mines in the Strait of Hormuz
Trump Orders the US Navy to 'Shoot and Kill' Any Iranian Vessel Laying...
Tipsheet

Not One Democrat Supports Michigan's House Judiciary Committee Efforts to Protect Kids From Sex Offenders

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 1:30 PM
Not One Democrat Supports Michigan's House Judiciary Committee Efforts to Protect Kids From Sex Offenders
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Michigan's House Judiciary Committee recently considered a bill, HB 5425, that would prohibit registered sex offenders from working at places that primarily provide services to minors, including childcare facilities, summer camps, tutoring services, martial arts or dance studios, and youth sports programs.

Advertisement

That's common-sense legislation that adds an extra layer of protection for children. So, of course, every Democrat on the Committee voted against the bill.

Remember, Democrats across the country have been criticizing the Trump administration and Republicans over the Epstein files for months, with some Democrats claiming the Republicans are "pedophile protectors."

Yet, time and again, Democrats push legislation that protects actual child predators, including illegal immigrants. In Virginia, Democrats in Fairfax County made sure an illegal alien who sexually assaulted multiple girls at a high school only got 180 days in jail for his crimes. In Omaha, Nebraska, a school district urged young girls to use the buddy system after a man accused of chasing girls to rape them was let out on bond.

As we've learned, there are loopholes in the law. And while employers that work with children would likely screen for sex offenders, some might not.

The good news is that the Committee is majority Republican.

Recommended

Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN PARTY

That means this bill will pass despite the Democrats' lack of support.

You're not wrong. Except Democrats will reflexively vote against Republicans and for criminals every single time.

Harsh, but accurate.

It's a very weird thing to be against. But that's the state of the Democratic Party in 2026.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas Jeff Charles
Chuck Schumer Gets Put in His Place After Claiming Nobody Respects ICE or CBP Dmitri Bolt
Remember Ilhan Omar's Winery? Something Very Peculiar Just Happened to It Matt Vespa
What Do Immigrants Owe Us? Kurt Schlichter
Resurfaced Clip of Charlie Kirk Goes Viral Following Bombshell Fraud Indictment Against SPLC Dmitri Bolt
President Trump's Trump Card: Kharg Island Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas Jeff Charles
Advertisement