Not One Democrat Supports Michigan's House Judiciary Committee Efforts to Protect Kids From Sex Offenders

Michigan's House Judiciary Committee recently considered a bill, HB 5425, that would prohibit registered sex offenders from working at places that primarily provide services to minors, including childcare facilities, summer camps, tutoring services, martial arts or dance studios, and youth sports programs.

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That's common-sense legislation that adds an extra layer of protection for children. So, of course, every Democrat on the Committee voted against the bill.

Today, the Michigan House Judiciary Committee took up a bill to stop sex offenders from working near childcare facilities.



Every Republican voted in favor.



No Democrat supported it. pic.twitter.com/GCeTJWc5JK — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) April 22, 2026

Remember, Democrats across the country have been criticizing the Trump administration and Republicans over the Epstein files for months, with some Democrats claiming the Republicans are "pedophile protectors."

Yet, time and again, Democrats push legislation that protects actual child predators, including illegal immigrants. In Virginia, Democrats in Fairfax County made sure an illegal alien who sexually assaulted multiple girls at a high school only got 180 days in jail for his crimes. In Omaha, Nebraska, a school district urged young girls to use the buddy system after a man accused of chasing girls to rape them was let out on bond.

Kinda feels like that should already be a legal stipulation on the convicted sex offenders, right? — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) April 22, 2026

As we've learned, there are loopholes in the law. And while employers that work with children would likely screen for sex offenders, some might not.

The good news is that the Committee is majority Republican.

pic.twitter.com/1qPltEIdCa — CYNTHIA WESTERN Matthew 18:6 I Am. I Am Sovereign (@lookyhere123) April 22, 2026

That means this bill will pass despite the Democrats' lack of support.

This needs to be shared out everywhere. You would think that this is legislation that everybody would want. Am I wrong? https://t.co/AHzpxjufLV — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) April 22, 2026

You're not wrong. Except Democrats will reflexively vote against Republicans and for criminals every single time.

We are not the same as Democrats nor their enablers. Until weak Republicans/Conservatives realize that, nothing will change.



You cannot work with the Left. Bipartisanship with people defending pedophiles, rapists, traffickers, etc., in the name of working across the aisle, and… https://t.co/HGqk3vvjyD — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) April 22, 2026

Harsh, but accurate.

what a weird thing to be against https://t.co/jmkpDAXjdj — Caturday Night Steamer (@nssnmp5ffk) April 23, 2026

It's a very weird thing to be against. But that's the state of the Democratic Party in 2026.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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