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East Villagers Are Regretting Their Overwhelming Vote for Zohran Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 9:00 AM
East Villagers Are Regretting Their Overwhelming Vote for Zohran Mamdani
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

You get the government you vote for. 

New York's East Village is learning that lesson the hard way, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani — who won 70 percent of the East Village vote — announced his plan to move the Bellevue men's homeless shelter to the neighborhood. East Villagers have filed a lawsuit to prevent it, thus making them the biggest batch of NIMBYs that side of the Mississippi.

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Enraged East Villagers sued Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a last-gasp effort to stop the relocation of hundreds of homeless men to a new shelter in their neighborhood.

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks an emergency restraining order that would prevent the “rushed” May 1 opening of the intake shelter along Third Street.

The site was selected by City Hall as one of two intake shelters in Manhattan that would effectively replace the notorious Bellevue homeless shelter — a haven for often-dangerous vagrants that Mamdani plans to close by the end of the month.

But Mamdani and city officials not only underhandedly declared an “emergency” to close the Midtown shelter, their decision to plunk its clientele into the East Village was dangerously slapdash, the lawsuit contends.

“This case is not about the City’s decision to close the Bellevue Intake Shelter,” the Manhattan Supreme Court filing states.

“It challenges only the City’s hastily made and legally invalid decision to [locate] a new citywide homeless adult male intake center at 8 East 3rd Street without following any of the legal requirements that must precede such a significant and consequential decision.”

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Related:

HOMELESSNESS LAW AND ORDER LAWSUIT NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Gee, a socialist is making lives worse? Color us shocked.

The Leftists vote for politicians, thinking those policies will never impact them. Until they do.

Literally.

Those rules are for other people, of course.

That's accurate.

What did they expect?

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Because reasons.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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