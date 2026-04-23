East Villagers Are Regretting Their Overwhelming Vote for Zohran Mamdani

You get the government you vote for.

New York's East Village is learning that lesson the hard way, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani — who won 70 percent of the East Village vote — announced his plan to move the Bellevue men's homeless shelter to the neighborhood. East Villagers have filed a lawsuit to prevent it, thus making them the biggest batch of NIMBYs that side of the Mississippi.

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East Villagers sue Mamdani to stop relocation of notorious Bellevue men's homeless shelter into their neighborhood https://t.co/7AyZRPy8cF pic.twitter.com/Qs4oLFSgmB — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2026

Here's more:

Enraged East Villagers sued Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a last-gasp effort to stop the relocation of hundreds of homeless men to a new shelter in their neighborhood. The lawsuit filed Monday seeks an emergency restraining order that would prevent the “rushed” May 1 opening of the intake shelter along Third Street. The site was selected by City Hall as one of two intake shelters in Manhattan that would effectively replace the notorious Bellevue homeless shelter — a haven for often-dangerous vagrants that Mamdani plans to close by the end of the month. But Mamdani and city officials not only underhandedly declared an “emergency” to close the Midtown shelter, their decision to plunk its clientele into the East Village was dangerously slapdash, the lawsuit contends. “This case is not about the City’s decision to close the Bellevue Intake Shelter,” the Manhattan Supreme Court filing states. “It challenges only the City’s hastily made and legally invalid decision to [locate] a new citywide homeless adult male intake center at 8 East 3rd Street without following any of the legal requirements that must precede such a significant and consequential decision.”

Gee, a socialist is making lives worse? Color us shocked.

“I never thought the leopards would eat MY face!” sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) April 23, 2026

The Leftists vote for politicians, thinking those policies will never impact them. Until they do.

They LITERALLY voted for this. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 22, 2026

Literally.

all of a sudden the libtards who want more refugees are upset that they are getting some new friends.



how come? — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) April 23, 2026

Those rules are for other people, of course.

"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." - H.L. Mencken — Muad'dib (@Patrick_M_Jones) April 23, 2026

That's accurate.

Over 70% of the East Village voted for Mamdani.



Now they’re suing Mamdani because he’s planning to relocate Bellevue homeless shelter to the East Village. https://t.co/O9so7tGGlt pic.twitter.com/B1wPupD7RE — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 22, 2026

What did they expect?

Why can't homeless people be removed to some remote out-of-the way colony upstate? Why do they have to live in expensive Manhattan real estate? It's not like they are working in the Manhattan office buildings that they need to be there. https://t.co/hjZzZiWlnh — ライオン Lion (@LionBlogosphere) April 22, 2026

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Because reasons.

Libs will literally vote for a communist and then sue him to protect their own backyards.



Sociopathic levels of contradiction. https://t.co/7KeOKpZY89 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2026

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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