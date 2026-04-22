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Tipsheet

Canada's Two-Tier Justice System Is Letting a Convicted Terrorist Do What?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 8:00 AM
Canada's Two-Tier Justice System Is Letting a Convicted Terrorist Do What?
AP Photo/Dar Yasin

It must be nice to be a criminal in a place run by Leftists. In the U.S., if you're an illegal alien or a criminal in a blue state or city, you're likely to get a slap on the wrist, no matter the crime you commit. Yesterday, we told you how the illegal alien who sexually assaulted girls in a Fairfax County, Virginia, high school was sentenced to just 180 days behind bars and how a wrong-way driver in L.A. who killed a sheriff's recruit and injured several others got no jail time whatsoever.

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But they have nothing on Canada, where a convicted terrorist has just been granted permission to travel to Mecca and Somalia, where he will get to meet the poor woman who will enter into an arranged marriage with him.

Ayanle Hassan Ali went to a Canadian Forces Recruiting Center in Toronto in March 2016 and attacked a Corporal sitting inside. Ali punched the man in the head and stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Ali told officers at the scene that "Allah told me to do this."

In 2018, Ali was found not criminally responsible for three counts of attempted murder and other charges due to his diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Now he gets to go to Mecca with his father and then to Somalia to meet his bride.

Here's more:

Prior to making the decision allowing Ali to travel abroad, the Review Board heard from Ali's doctors.

They testified that his 'faith and religious beliefs continue to be very important to him, and he attends his mosque weekly and he prays five times a day.

'He and his father have planned for a religious ritual of Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia,' the doctors told the independent tribunal that reviews the status of individuals found not criminally responsible to crimes due to a mental disorder.

'Mr. Ali is studying to memorize the Quran and attends the mosque by his father's house daily to meet with his teacher,' they continued. 'He is hopeful that his tutor may assist him in securing a volunteer position at a local school to tutor in math or French.'

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Related:

CANADA CRIME ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM LAW AND ORDER

Canada is trying to remove religious exemptions from hate speech laws, including two bills that critics warn could send Christians to prison for preaching Biblical views on marriage, sexuality, and abortion. We doubt they'd be let out for pilgrimages or to meet a potential bride.

And then imagine the government takes your furthering that religious faith as a good sign.

Yes. Probably for the rest of his life.

It's an embarrassment.

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But only if you're part of certain demographic groups.

And his bride will undoubtedly be welcomed to Canada, where she and their children will get access to services while Canadian citizens get MAiD instead.

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