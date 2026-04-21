The U.S. Is Still Blowing Up Narco Terrorist Vessels in the Caribbean

The U.S. carried out another strike on a narco terrorist vessel in the Caribbean this week, killing three suspected narco-terrorists. There have been at least 50 strikes as part of Operation Southern Spear, with at least 180 suspected narco-terrorists killed.

New footage shows U.S. forces striking an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing three suspected narco-terrorists. pic.twitter.com/0A3UY3Svfo

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The U.S. military announced another deadly strike against a vessel that it alleges was involved in "narco-trafficking" efforts.

"On April 19, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," U.S. Southern Command indicated in a post on X.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the post continued.

SOUTHCOM indicated that the attack killed three men.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the post noted.

President Donald Trump's administration has carried out dozens of deadly strikes against vessels of alleged "narco-terrorists."