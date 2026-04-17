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Tipsheet

Sean Duffy Announces the DOT Has Pulled $73M in Funding After New York Failed to Follow CDL Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 17, 2026 9:30 AM
Sean Duffy Announces the DOT Has Pulled $73M in Funding After New York Failed to Follow CDL Rules
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Back in December, the Department of Transportation (DOT) threatened to pull $73 million from the state of New York after an audit revealed more than half of the state's commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) went to illegal immigrants. At the time, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said New York had 30 days to comply with rules or lose the tens of millions of federal dollars.

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THey have not, and yesterday Duffy announced the DOT was pulling the $73 million from the state of New York.

"The response from Kathy Hochul and New York was, 'Listen, we didn't do anything wrong. We followed the rules,'" Duffy said. "But the truth is they actually gave commercial driver's licenses to people who were in the country illegally and, to your point, they've given an eight-year license to someone who might only be legally in the country for another three or four months."

"And so this was actually brought up to Kathy Hochul in December," Duffy continued, "I don't want to pull money from New York. I want to work with New York, I want them to follow the rules in New York. They completely rejected our offer to cooperate and so that's step one. We pulled $73 million. We pulled that today and then, looking forward, if they don't get into compliance there's additional traches of money."

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Related:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SEAN DUFFY

This should never be allowed.

Hochul's polices .

And more should be withheld for continued non-compliance, from New York and any other state that doesn't follow federal law.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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Other Shoe Drops: We Know Why Sen. Ruben Gallego Has Been So Nervous Since Swalwell's Downfall Matt Vespa
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