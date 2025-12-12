VIP
Students Push New Gun Control Bill to Prevent Gun Theft
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network
House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos
There Sure are a Lot of Scammers In Black Lives Matter
These Democratic Senators Are About to Derail Another Trump Nomination
Whistleblower Sounds Alarm on Somali Scam in Another State
Children Forced to View Pornographic 'Art' in Class – ACLJ Files a Federal...
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights
Guess Who Once Called for Strikes on Narco-Terrorists
Disgraced Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Begins Monday
Fleeing America
Democrats Demand Due Process for Narco-Traffickers—but Mock the Murder of Charlie Kirk
Patriot Blasts Somalis: 'We Don't Share an Allegiance Because I'm Black. I'm an...
Tipsheet

DOT Threatens to Pull $73M From NY After an Audit Reveals Over Half of State CDL's Went to Illegals

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 12, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened to revoke $73 million in federal funding for state highways from New York, after an audit revealed that more than half of the commercial driver's licenses issued by the state were given to illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

“When more than half of the licenses reviewed were issued illegally, it isn’t just a mistake—it is a dereliction of duty by state leadership,” Duffy said. “Gov. Hochul must immediately revoke these illegally issued licenses. If they refuse to follow the law, we will withhold federal highway funding.”

Governor Hochul has 30 days to respond.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) audit sampled 200 CDL records,107 of which were unlawfully issued, according to a press release. The New York DMV also appears to have “defaulted to issuing 8-year licenses to foreign drivers for non-REAL ID licenses, regardless of when their legal status expired.” DMV officials also allegedley “relied upon expired lawful presence documents to issue commercial licenses.” 

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

“Secretary Duffy is lying about New York State once again in a desperate attempt to distract from the failing, chaotic administration he represents,” NYS DMV spokesperson Walter McClure said. 

Here is the truth: Commercial Drivers Licenses are regulated by the Federal Government, and New York State DMV has, and will continue to, comply with federal rules. Every CDL we issue is subject to verification of an applicant’s lawful status through federally-issued documents reviewed in accordance with federal regulations. This is just another stunt from Secretary Duffy, and it does nothing to keep our roads safer. We will review USDOT’s letter and respond accordingly.

“The 2025 CDL audit uncovered that New York DMV’s license issuing practices are a grossly unacceptable deviation from federal regulations that have compromised the integrity of the state’s CDL program,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs added. “New York must act immediately to comprehensively audit its CDL program and revoke every single illegally issued licenses.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights Amy Curtis
Cry the Beloved Europe? Victor Davis Hanson
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network Jeff Charles
Turns Out the COVID Vaccine Critics Were Right All Along Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement