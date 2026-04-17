Obama Makes Last-Minute Pitch to Disenfranchise Virginia Republican Voters

Virginia voters can send a clear message to Democrats on Tuesday, one that says Democrats will not be allowed to unfairly rig the state's congressional maps to deprive Virginia's Republican voters of representation. It's imperative that Republicans and fairness-minded independents go to the polls and vote no on the measure.

Advertisement

Democrats are pulling out all the stops to disenfranchise more than 40 percent of the state, and Obama is getting involved, throwing his weight behind the redistricting referendum.

Virginia, if you haven’t done it already, make a plan to vote YES on the redistricting referendum.



You can vote early by April 18 or on Election Day, April 21. Find your polling place at https://t.co/vsawTNnoax. pic.twitter.com/NiCTBpS10I — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 17, 2026

"Hey, Virginia," Obama said. "Early voting is underway and Virginians are turning out in record numbers to vote yes. By voting yes, you have a chance to do something important. Not just for the Commonwealth, but for the entire country."

"By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms. By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field."

That's a lie. This doesn't "level the playing field." It takes away representation from millions of Virginians.

But that's what Democrats want.

Virginia is voting 👉NO👈 on April 21st



because anyone that sees this map knows it’s gerrymandering.



It also takes away representation from black voters. pic.twitter.com/7r6pCnqn7i — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 17, 2026

They don't care so long as they get power.

I don't mind that you behave like a sleazy partisan whore with no larger goal other than the collection of more power for your party to better expropriate your opponents.



I mind that you pretend to aspire to something higher. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) April 17, 2026

This is who Obama always was.

People like Barack Obama, who scream "my democracy" are encouraging voters in Virginia to vote to bypass democracy.



Obama has always been a liar.



Vote no on redistricting. — schotts - U.S. Citizen and Patriot (@schotts) April 17, 2026

Vote no.

Obama always sounds reasonable.



That was the genius of it.



He made the American system feel thoughtful even while it kept producing manipulation, disappointment, and managed decline.



So when he says “make a plan,” many hear civic participation.

Others hear the old ruling class… — S. Blackwood | Briefs (@BlackwoodBrief) April 17, 2026

He ran a more conservative campaign than McCain in 2008. Never forget that.

It was all a lie.

Advertisement

Yes they do.

Notoriously corrupt president who ran multiple election-rigging schemes supports gerrymandering in Virginia. https://t.co/KnhkjWX5W9 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 17, 2026

Bingo.

Barack Obama jumping into a state referendum shows how national Democrats try to steer local decisions. Why should Virginians just follow marching orders instead of looking closely at what this redistricting plan actually does to their representation? https://t.co/qQu4LCQCgj — Real Life Footage (@RealLifeFootage) April 17, 2026

Because that's what Democrats do.

Early voting ends tomorrow and the election is April 21.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.