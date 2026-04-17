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Tipsheet

Obama Makes Last-Minute Pitch to Disenfranchise Virginia Republican Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 17, 2026 12:30 PM
Obama Makes Last-Minute Pitch to Disenfranchise Virginia Republican Voters
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Virginia voters can send a clear message to Democrats on Tuesday, one that says Democrats will not be allowed to unfairly rig the state's congressional maps to deprive Virginia's Republican voters of representation. It's imperative that Republicans and fairness-minded independents go to the polls and vote no on the measure.

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Democrats are pulling out all the stops to disenfranchise more than 40 percent of the state, and Obama is getting involved, throwing his weight behind the redistricting referendum.

"Hey, Virginia," Obama said. "Early voting is underway and Virginians are turning out in record numbers to vote yes. By voting yes, you have a chance to do something important. Not just for the Commonwealth, but for the entire country."

"By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms. By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field."

That's a lie. This doesn't "level the playing field." It takes away representation from millions of Virginians.

But that's what Democrats want.

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Related:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

They don't care so long as they get power.

This is who Obama always was.

Vote no.

He ran a more conservative campaign than McCain in 2008. Never forget that.

It was all a lie.

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Yes they do.

Bingo.

Because that's what Democrats do.

Early voting ends tomorrow and the election is April 21.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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