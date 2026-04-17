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Tipsheet

Democrats Seek to End Trump's School Choice Tax Break

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 17, 2026 10:30 AM
Democrats Seek to End Trump's School Choice Tax Break
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Senator Mark Kelly and 29 other Democrats introduced a bill to end President Trump's school choice tax credit program, claiming the program takes money away from public schools.

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The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit allows individual taxpayers to receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 per year for contributions to qualifying Scholarship Grantin Organizations (SGOs), nonprofits that then award scholarships to eligible K-12 students for qualified education expenses.

The funds can cover tuition, fees, tutoring, books, supplies, special education services, transportation, and technology. It also can cover some after school/summer programs.

It's not just for kids in private schools.

But Democrats don't seem to know that.

It doesn't take money from public schools.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION MARK KELLY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Incredible.

Worse than that, he hates Trump so much he'll punish children for it.

The reality is this: Democrats believe private schools are only for their children, or the children of their rich donors.

They do not want average Americans to have access to better education. They want our children kept in failing public schools that they're turning into Leftist indoctrination centers.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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