Democrats Seek to End Trump's School Choice Tax Break

Senator Mark Kelly and 29 other Democrats introduced a bill to end President Trump's school choice tax credit program, claiming the program takes money away from public schools.

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BREAKING: 30 Democrats introduced a bill to end Trump's new school choice program. pic.twitter.com/CZWheuEbhf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 16, 2026

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit allows individual taxpayers to receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 per year for contributions to qualifying Scholarship Grantin Organizations (SGOs), nonprofits that then award scholarships to eligible K-12 students for qualified education expenses.

The funds can cover tuition, fees, tutoring, books, supplies, special education services, transportation, and technology. It also can cover some after school/summer programs.

It's not just for kids in private schools.

But Democrats don't seem to know that.

Every kid deserves a fair shot, no matter their zip code or how much money their family makes. Trump’s school voucher program puts that at risk by taking money out of public schools and giving to private ones. That’s not right, so I introduced a bill to repeal it. pic.twitter.com/dVGSMcKsu3 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) April 16, 2026

It doesn't take money from public schools.

You sent your kid to a private school. pic.twitter.com/s0tmzA2YUv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 16, 2026

Incredible.

So you hate other people's children so much you want to doom them to failing public schools and not have the same privilege your daughters had going to private schools.



Such an old white man you turned out to be. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) April 16, 2026

Worse than that, he hates Trump so much he'll punish children for it.

This is utterly absurd.



The "voucher program" he's referencing is funded by donors (who then can get a $1700 tax credit) and can be used for scholarships for kids in... wait for it... public and private schools.



He's lying. Or hasn't actually read the law. Or both. https://t.co/ws1aZz5cWP — Brian Jodice (@afcpress) April 16, 2026

The reality is this: Democrats believe private schools are only for their children, or the children of their rich donors.

They do not want average Americans to have access to better education. They want our children kept in failing public schools that they're turning into Leftist indoctrination centers.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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