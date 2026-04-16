Virginia's Red Flag Laws Did Nothing to Prevent Gun Violence

Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina, died in an apparent murder-suicide early this morning at their Annandale home. Authorities said the couple was going through a contentious divorce, and that papers in those proceedings were served yesterday; they believe this is what prompted the unspeakable act of violence.

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The Fairaxes' two teenage children were home at the time and, while physically unarmed, one of them placed the call to 911 after the incident happened. That's horrifying and tragic for those children. But was it preventable?

In 2022, Fairfax bragged about Virginia's red flag laws, linking to a story from September 2020 about 36 Virginians who were prohibited from owning guns under the legislation.

And, the actions we took have already saved lives.



We have given commonsense tools like the “red flag” law to law enforcement, the courts and our communities to help keep our families safe even as we ensure due process and protect Constitutional rights.https://t.co/6eXkmfFI3o — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) May 25, 2022

Under those red flag laws, or Emergency Substantial Risk Order (ESRO) law, family members, guardians, domestic partners, parents, roommates, police officers, and mental health professionals can contact a police officer or Commonwealth Attorney to petition a judge for an ESRO.

A hearing is held within 14 days and if the subject of the ESRO is found to be an immediate danger to themselves or others, a judge can issue an order requiring the subject to relinquish all firearms and concealed handgun permits, as well as bar subjects from purchasing new firearms.

Many are asking why these red flag laws didn't apply to Fairfax.

The press - EVERYBODY - knew this shooting took place at VA Dem @LGJustinFairfax’s home… & stayed SILENT…



The press would NEVER do that for a conservative public figure. Never. Don’t let them gaslight you. The author of Red Flag 🚩 🔫 gun laws was protected… even in death https://t.co/ylIaEfl6pf — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) April 16, 2026

There is ZERO chance former VA @LGJustinFairfax’s Democrat colleagues weren’t aware of his marriage troubles… and yet not a single Northern Virginia Democrat used their own Red Flag 🚩 🔫 gun grabbing laws to disarm him. They protect their own. https://t.co/ylIaEfl6pf — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) April 16, 2026

This is the murder suicide of former VA Dem @LGJustinFairfax, who appears to have killed his wife and then shot himself dead



Fairfax pushed Virginia’s first Red Flag 🚩 🔫 law https://t.co/dF4owb0460 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) April 16, 2026

Fairfax made "gun violence projection" part of his political agenda.

I cast the tie-breaking votes to expand healthcare to 400,000 Virginians.



I would proudly do the same to pass gun violence prevention legislation to protect the precious lives of all 8+ million people in our Commonwealth. #HonorWithAction #EnoughIsEnough — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) August 4, 2019

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The tragedy in Virginia Beach is still fresh and now mourning has befallen our brothers & sisters in El Paso.



How many more lives must be lost before we take action to stop mass shootings & gun violence in America?



Doing nothing is a decision.#HonorWithAction #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/rXXwkGi2R0 — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) August 3, 2019

To start:



• Ban Assault Weapons



• Ban High-Capacity Magazines



• Implement Universal Background Checks (supported by 90+% of Americans)



• Reinstate “One-Gun-A-Month” Law



• Pass “Red Flag” Laws



What is YOUR proposal?#HonorWithAction #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/mdYKhMMM7b — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) August 4, 2019

This led some to point out the hypocrisy and projection.

Show me a liberal and i'll show you a hypocrite:https://t.co/fiG7kM6bSq — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) April 16, 2026

Democrats are the kings of projection.



THEY are violent, unhinged killers, leashed only by the difficulty of getting weapons, and therefore they assume EVERYONE is https://t.co/pPv1iuWDRH — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 16, 2026

Make no mistake: what happened to Cerina Fairfax and her children was tragic and heartbreaking. It was a horrific act of violence that never should have happened.

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Democrats have argued for years we need "common sense gun control" to prevent such acts of violence, and they browbeat the rest of us into giving up our Second Amendment rights to "save one life."

Justin Fairfax pushed and promoted the state's red flag laws. Why didn't someone apply those laws to him, as it was known he was going through a difficult divorce? If not, why not?

Or perhaps the lesson is that gun control laws, including red-flag laws, don't work to prevent gun violence after all.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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