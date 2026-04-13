Illinois Woman Faces $1M Lawsuit After Falsely Claiming She Was Detained by ICE and a WI County Sheriff

A woman is in hot water after she lied about being detained by ICE, and claimed a Wisconsin sheriff was involved in her detention.

The story began back on March 7, with claims that Sundas "Sunny" Naqvi was detained by ICE when she arrived at Chicago's O'Hare Airport after a trip to Turkey. The family claimed ICE told them they didn't know where Naqvi was, despite her phone's location saying she was at an ICE detention center.

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ICE detain U.S. citizen in Chicago—then tell family they don't know where she is.



Agents told woman's sister she was not at detention center—even though her phone location says she is.



"You have U.S. citizens being detained and you've got police choosing to not do their jobs,"… pic.twitter.com/iWxJ7zVNRF — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) March 7, 2026

Naqvi later claimed she was transferred from the Broadview U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility to Dodge County, Wisconsin.

It turns out that was all a lie. Naqvi was never detained by ICE, nor was she transferred to Wisconsin. The Dodge County Sheriff, who was implicated, is now suing Naqvi for damages.

Law enforcement officials confirm the woman named sunny naqvi who went viral for claiming to be detained by ICE for 2 days was a HOAX



The Wisconsin sheriff involved in the false claim is now sueing woman over the hoax detention claim and seeking $1 million in damages



The woman… pic.twitter.com/blve0YuCBS — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 12, 2026

"Sundas Naqvi was not detained by ICE at any time," Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. "She was not transported to Broadview detention facility. She was not transported across state lines to Dodge County by law enforcement, anyway. She was not in the custody of the Dodge County Sheriff's office."

Here's more:

Law enforcement officials are saying a Chicago-area woman's claims of being detained for two days were a hoax. A Wisconsin sheriff is now suing Sundas "Sunny" Naqvi for defamation, claiming she lied to the public last month, when she said she was held in the Broadview U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility and transferred to Dodge County, Wisconsin. "Sundas Naqvi was not detained by ICE at anytime. She was not transported to Broadview detention facility. She was not transported across state lines to Dodge County, by law enforcement anyway. She was not in the custody of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Friday. Schmidt, in his lawsuit, outlined what he calls a hoax allegedly carried out by 28-year-old Naqvi. Naqvi's supporters spoke out last month, after the Evanston native claimed she was detained at O'Hare airport by Customs and Border Protection for 30 hours. Her family said she was then sent to the ICE detention facility in Broadview and later taken to a facility in Dodge County, where they said she was released Saturday, March 7. According to the lawsuit, Sheriff Schmidt says Naqvi was actually staying at a hotel near O'Hare and allegedly sending text messages from her room.

Simply incredible.

In his suit, Schmidt says Naqvi was checked into the Hampton Inn and Suites in Rosemont, Illinois, where she allegedly sent text messages.

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"Travel from the Hampton Inn and Suites in Illinois to the Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam was done to complete this hoax," Schmidt said. "She scammed a victim out of thousands of dollars in pursuit of this hoax against the federal government and the Dodge County Sheriff's office."

In 2019, Naqvi filed a false police report with Skokie Police, claiming she was sexually assaulted in a park. She was sentenced to two years of probation and then her case was dismissed.

Schmidt is seeking $1 million in damages from Naqvi, and he's suing Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison for defamation. Morrison held a press conference for Naqvi last month.

The Sheriff also says no laws were broken in Wisconsin, so Naqvi cannot be criminally charged.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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