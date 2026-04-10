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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Is Now Trying to Take Credit for Cracking Down on California Fraud. Don't Let Him.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 1:00 PM
Gavin Newsom Is Now Trying to Take Credit for Cracking Down on California Fraud. Don't Let Him.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

While there is no shortage of hypocritical, dishonest, and opportunistic politicians, California Governor Gavin Newsom absolutely takes the cake. Just one county in his state, Los Angeles County, is home to astronomical amounts of hospice fraud. Dr. Oz, the Head of The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), was sounding the alarm on this fraud back in January. He ordered Newsom to come up with a plan to address the fraud, a request that largely went ignored. Independent journalist Nick Shirley went to California to investigate the fraud in hospice and child care. Gavin Newsom's Press Office attacked him for it, portraying Shirley as a creep preying on kids

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Unfortunately for Gavin, CBS News also exposed the fraud in two separate investigative stories. Fox News also uncovered fraud.

Now that Newsom realizes he's got a problem on his hands, he's trying to take credit for cracking down on the fraud.

Here's why we can't let him.

In January, Newsom attacked Dr. Oz for implicating Armenians who were implicated in fraud schemes.

Newsom's office also filed a civil rights complaint against Dr. Oz for making "baseless and racist" allegations against those Armenians.

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CALIFORNIA CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM

When confronted with more examples of fraud, Newsom's Press Office dismissed the claims and blamed Republicans.

He falsely claimed he was cracking down on fraud in March, and blamed President Trump yet again.

On April 8, City Journal ran a story in which a Newsom spokesman with the California Department of Social Services said “fraud in the IHSS [In-Home Support Services] program is not widespread.” From March through the present day, Newsom's administration and Attorney General Rob Bonta said the investigations were "President Trump’s shiny new political talking point" and claimed they were cracking down on hospice fraud since 1979.

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There's just one problem with that, too. Medicare didn't authorize hospice services until 1982.

And if they were cracking down on fraud, how did shady hospice agencies and billing grow exponentially in the past few years? Shouldn't an administration committed to cracking down on fraud have prevented that from happening in the first place?

Newsom gets no credit for the fraud investigations or crackdown. He had no interest in stopping it until President Trump and his administration brought the problem to light.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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