The NYT's 'Me Too' Reporter Ran Interference for Graham Platner This Week

What are we even doing here? Liberal America is bending over backward for…Graham Platner? The man with the Nazi tattoo, sexting issues, a fake working-class background, a hobby of oyster farming whose only customer is his mother, and now allegations of domestic abuse is being treated as a victim. To boot, all this stuff is from the Democrats’ opposition research.

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And if The New York Times’ ‘Me Too’ reporter, Jodi Kantor, has to defend Graham Platner’s domestic abuse allegations, you know Democrats believe this guy could be a problem. Kantor explained on CNN how Platner’s allegations aren’t in the ‘Me Too’ realm.

WATCH: New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor – who wrote many of the #MeToo stories – DEFENDS Graham Platner and DISMISSES the allegations against him by @LyndseyFifield and other ex-girlfriends because they were not “abuse” and women saying they just “did not like what” they saw… pic.twitter.com/qMSSXa3XNU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2026

“Well, let’s talk about what they may or may not be willing to overlook the accusations against Graham Platner are not classic MeToo accusations. They’re not about a boss and a young female employee being subjected to sexual advances. They’re — they were mostly made in the context of consensual relationships. There are these, like, very sensational texts about sex. There are allegations from former girlfriends that are not — the way my colleagues reported them were not like classic abuse allegations. They were mostly like being his boyfriend gave me a view into him and I did not like what I saw. His character was scary. He had this Nazi tattoo. Et cetera.” “There was one allegation of crossing a line physically, but I think that means that these are pretty different accusations than, say, the one that — the ones that President Trump faced. And, of course, in the Access Hollywood tape, President Trump bragged about grabbing women against their will. And so I think it speaks to the kind of confusion of the long post MeToo moment in which, like, gender related accusations get bundled together. But they’re actually very different.”

Lyndsey Fifield, one of Platner’s former girlfriends and the unwitting focus of The New York Times piece, had this to say:

This week I've heard from dozens of women who have been victims of domestic violence.



Many have remarked not just how much they relate to my story overall but how they, too, once qualified their abuse in the same way I did in my interview with the Times: Clarifying that Graham… https://t.co/QfWC796vi4 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 11, 2026

This week I've heard from dozens of women who have been victims of domestic violence. Many have remarked not just how much they relate to my story overall but how they, too, once qualified their abuse in the same way I did in my interview with the Times: Clarifying that Graham didn't break my arm, didn't ever punch or slap me. I didn't realize that was what I was doing—I just didn't want to exaggerate. If anything I wanted to downplay his violence and the deep, lasting impact it has had on my life. I also have felt I need to be clear that I was never, ever antagonistic, never picked a fight, and took great pains to try to keep him from becoming enraged. My friends have pointed out that that's not normal. I shouldn't feel the need to insist to the public that I didn't do anything to deserve or provoke physical intimidation, control, or abuse. No one does. I forgave Graham years ago and was glad to see that he had gotten sober and seemingly had gotten help for his mental health issues—I sincerely wished him well but when I realized I was not the only woman he had done this to, that he has a lifelong pattern of deep contempt for women, I realized he had suckered me once again. And instead of support for coming forward, Jenny and I have been met with horrific smears, told it was “karma,” or that it wasn’t “that bad.” So... yeah, that is actually pretty classic.

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Also, the Times whitewashed the piece.

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