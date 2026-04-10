Chicago Public Schools Have a May Day Fight on Their Hands

Earlier this week, we told you how Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and other districts are planning to partake in socialist May Day activities, including anti-ICE protests.

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Now CPS CEO Macquline King is attacking both the school board and the Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) for wanting to take May 1 off, and demands that they take a public vote on the matter.

"My position has not changed." CPS CEO Macquline King rebuffs school board, says they need to take a public vote if they think CTU should get May 1st off.



My recommendation to the Chicago Board of Education for weeks and again during this week’s Agenda Review Committee meeting,… — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) April 9, 2026

"My recommendation to the Chicago Board of Education for weeks and again during this week’s Agenda Review Committee meeting, has been to maintain May 1 as an instructional day for students. As a career educator, I believe every minute in the classroom is vital for our students. My position has not changed," King reportedly said. "If the Board chooses to change the approved 2025-26 academic calendar, they should convene a special Board meeting for a formal vote on this matter as soon as possible. Our staff, students and families need a clear understanding of what to expect on May 1.”

King doesn't appear to be changing her mind on the issue.

BREAKING: CPS CEO King says schools should stay open May 1st, rebuffing CTU, Mayor and Board of Education Harden: https://t.co/9xnTRXTbDv — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) April 9, 2026

What is wrong with the Mayor, CTU, and the school board? Kids in Chicago can't read or do math, but they're removing another day from the classroom for political indoctrination.

This shows the dysfunction of CPS. @CTULocal1 and @ChicagosMayor are complicit through needless activist disruption. Kids are caught in the middle and are manipulated to become conscripts for a radically left, anti-capitalist political agenda. THIS IS NOT WHAT SCHOOL IS FOR! https://t.co/UeGcTPk6dt — Josh Weiner (@weinotjosh) April 9, 2026

This is not what school should be for, but the Left has turned our public schools into indoctrination centers. They don't care about kids being able to read, write, or do math. They want them to be foot soldiers for their Leftist agenda.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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