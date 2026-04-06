Parents Should Know What the National Education Association Has Planned for May Day

May Day is a communist holiday with roots in the 1886 Chicago Haymarket affair, a bloody fight for an eight-hour workday. Socialists and commies turned it into a holiday for workers, and this year the Left plans to use that holiday to engage public school students in anti-ICE protests across the nation.

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🚨 Documents obtained by @DefendingEd show activists are being trained to engage students and educators ahead of "May Day" protests.



👉 https://t.co/RDn9apStbU pic.twitter.com/in9EnaYGYX — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 2, 2026

Here's more:

Some of these protests will take place outside of public schools, according to literature distributed by activists. Midwest Academy, to which disclosures indicate the National Education Association has given roughly $1.4 million since 2020, will be training activists to interface with “parents, educators, and students” ahead of the protests, according to documents obtained by Defending Education and shared exclusively with the Washington Examiner. Midwest Academy is an advocacy group based in Chicago that provides training resources for liberal organizers with the aim of a “building a more equitable and just society.” Promotional materials distributed by activists demand “no work, no school, [and] no shopping” on May 1. It is unclear if the NEA endorses truancy in the service of these protests. The NEA did not respond to a request for comment. In addition to skipping school, school “walk-ins” are another tactic endorsed by organizers — including the NEA itself. These walk-ins will begin with 30 to 45-minute rallies held outside of schools, where, at the conclusion, participants in the demonstration walk onto school grounds together. Documents produced by activists don’t make it clear if protests are supposed to continue once demonstrators enter campuses.

Defending Education was warning back in February about Antifa-linked organizations passing out radical materials to K-12 students, calling for a "political revolution."

Defending Ed obtained a stunning Sunrise Movement “guidebook” claiming the group is here to “win a political revolution.” It trains students K–12 and beyond to grow protest ranks, pick targets, make demands, and plan for “May Day 2026.” pic.twitter.com/6aGRLskMja — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) February 10, 2026

This included a plan for May Day 2026.

In a nation where public schools are routinely failing students, where math and literacy rates are abysmal, educators and radical Leftist teachers unions are diverting learning time to the indoctrination of students.

Defending Ed’s Rhyen Staley, a former teacher, told @FoxNews that valuable classroom time is being diverted to advance far-left causes:



“Parents and teachers should be appalled that the group is encouraging regular disruptions to the learning environment to advance their… — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) February 10, 2026

They are coming for your children to brainwash them into being communists and destroying America.

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“This is yet another example of how activists and teachers unions view schools as a tool to advance their political agenda. It should be deeply concerning that one of the suggested tactics is to enter schools to protest against policies they don’t like. Putting children's education and safety at risk for political gain is unethical and immoral," said Rhyen Staley, Director of Research for Defending Education.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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