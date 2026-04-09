Hakeem Jeffries Just Levied More Baseless Attacks on Secretary Pete Hegseth

Former GOP Rep Pretty Much Says Trump Was Going to Nuke Iran Until JD Vance Stepped in
Former GOP Rep Pretty Much Says Trump Was Going to Nuke Iran Until...
The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by the Israelis
The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by...
Pam Bondi Faces Bipartisan Contempt Threat
Pam Bondi Faces Bipartisan Contempt Threat
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump on Iran Ceasefire...Sorta
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump on Iran Ceasefire...Sorta
By All Means Let the War Crimes Trials Begin!
By All Means Let the War Crimes Trials Begin!
NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It
NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like...
Golf Fans Want This Masters Tournament Announcer to Take a Mulligan
Golf Fans Want This Masters Tournament Announcer to Take a Mulligan
VIP
The Case for Assimilation, or I'm Tired of Having to Appease Islamists
The Case for Assimilation, or I'm Tired of Having to Appease Islamists
NBC News Tries and Fails to Twist Illegal Immigration Arrests
NBC News Tries and Fails to Twist Illegal Immigration Arrests
Top Dem Consultant Behind Gallego, Mamdani Campaigns Faces Questions Over Disturbing Book Passage
Top Dem Consultant Behind Gallego, Mamdani Campaigns Faces Questions Over Disturbing Book...
Massive At-Home Care Kickback Scheme Exposed in California, as Fraud Supposedly Funds Newsom's Power Base
Massive At-Home Care Kickback Scheme Exposed in California, as Fraud Supposedly Funds News...
Trump Is the First President of the 21st Century to Position The US to Dominate the World for Generations
Trump Is the First President of the 21st Century to Position The US...
NATO Chief Mark Rutte Stuns Jake Tapper, Stands With President Trump Amid Frustration With NATO Allies
NATO Chief Mark Rutte Stuns Jake Tapper, Stands With President Trump Amid Frustration...
Rewrite Immigration Laws to Favor Educated, Skilled Newcomers Who Won't Burden Taxpayers
Rewrite Immigration Laws to Favor Educated, Skilled Newcomers Who Won't Burden Taxpayers
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Just Levied More Baseless Attacks on Secretary Pete Hegseth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 09, 2026 2:45 PM
Hakeem Jeffries Just Levied More Baseless Attacks on Secretary Pete Hegseth
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has overseen several wildly successful military operations during his time on President Trump's cabinet. This includes last summer's Operation Midnight Hammer, multiple strikes on narcoterrorist boats in both the Caribbean and Pacific, Operation Southern Spear which ousted Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, and Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

Advertisement

During Operation Epic Fury, the military flew more than 10,000 combat flights over Iran, striking more than 13,000 targets. Through all of that, America lost 13 service members and about 400 more were wounded. During the opening phases of the Iraq War, more than 100 service members were killed and another 500+ were wounded. 

Under any other Secretary of War, the Democrats would be singing his praises. During the two weeks of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, 13 service members were also killed and Democrats still supported Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

But the Democrats have had Secretary Hegseth in their crosshairs for a while now, and they never miss an opportunity to attack him, even if they have to ignore his stellar record.

Hakeem Jeffries did just that again today.

Recommended

NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES PETE HEGSETH DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION OPERATION EPIC FURY

"They're not trying to celebrate merit. They're trying to elevate mediocrity" may be one of the most hypocritical and ironic lines ever uttered by a Democrat.

DEI is the epitome of elevating mediocrity. It looks at skin color, gender, sexual preferences and puts wholly unqualified people into positions they do not deserve. Like Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

True.

The same applies to women and gays, too. 

No, and neither does he.

Advertisement

We don't have enough time or column inches to detail what's wrong with Democrats.

Suffice to say, it's everything.

This is correct. DEI has done nothing but exacerbate race relations, undermine once-respected institutions, and create a system of racism that Democrats claimed to oppose.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It Jeff Charles
The Iran Ceasefire Faced Total Collapse Unless Israel Halted Lebanon Operations. They Just Did. Matt Vespa
Americans Are Done With Feckless, Useless, and Weak Fake Allies Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Turn to Unconstitutional Exit Taxes After Their Policies Drove the Wealthy Out of Blue States Amy Curtis
Here's What's Going On With The Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt
By All Means Let the War Crimes Trials Begin! Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It Jeff Charles
Advertisement