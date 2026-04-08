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While Politicians Push for Amnesty, Another Illegal Immigrant Beat and Raped a Woman in Missouri

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 4:00 PM
While Politicians Push for Amnesty, Another Illegal Immigrant Beat and Raped a Woman in Missouri
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The bipartisan "Dignidad Act" has reared its ugly head. It's a mass amnesty bill, even if its sponsors say it's not, and outside of the 20 Republicans and Democrats who support it, no one is happy.

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We voted to put an end to illegal immigration, to deport illegals, and to stop the flow over our border. We did not vote for amnesty. Stories like this are why.

Here's more:

 A man from Honduras, who's living in Kirksville, is facing two serious felony charges.

The suspect is Cristian Lopez-Gomez, 25.

He is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened Sunday in Kirksville.

Prosecutors say Lopez-Gomez forced a woman into having sex with him and unlawfully restrained her.

The defendant is being held in the Adair County jail on an ICE detainer.

This story comes a day after an illegal immigrant from Haiti bludgeoned a woman to death with a hammer in Florida.

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Related:

CRIME HONDURAS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Yes. They've made that painfully clear.

And this isn't the only instance of illegals raping American women and girls.

It should never be tolerated. Ever.

Harsh, but we've all seen broken amnesty promises before. Why wouldn't the "Dignity Act" grant this guy amnesty?

It's absolutely sickening. And Democrats (along with some Republicans) don't seem to care.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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