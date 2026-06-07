Israel Launches Retaliatory Air Strikes After Iranian Missile Attack

After being targeted by multiple ballistic missiles by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the state of Israel has launched retaliatory air strikes at missile facilities and military bases.

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Fires and smoke reported across Iran after Israel launched NEW STRIKES, including against the Mehrabad International Airport



President Trump recently said he was NOT happy about Israel striking Hezbollah in Beirut, and did not want Israel to launch this attack… pic.twitter.com/GMjitl0e7T — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: EXPLOSIONS seen in multiple areas of Iran, including the capital of Tehran



The Israeli military has begun airstrikes in the country, despite President Trump saying he told Bibi Netanyahu NOT to strike, per Channel14 pic.twitter.com/tuOeVFFWs8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2026

Tonight’s retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Air Force reportedly targeted Iranian missile launch sites and other military bases operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with possible strikes also targeting aircraft at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/8cmYrhhAh4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2026

Several pillars of thick black smoke seen rising from a missile base operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near Isfahan in Central Iran. pic.twitter.com/Zi9kVNgrDA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirms that the Israeli Air Force carried out several strikes using air-launched ballistic missiles this morning against targets in Iran. pic.twitter.com/HAibHSs09S — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2026

The wave of ballistic missiles that prompted the response prompted warnings across northern Israel. The country’s anti-missile capabilities managed to intercept all missiles launched by the IRGC.

Third wave of ballistic missile launches from Iran towards Northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/mST4AdnuQp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 7, 2026

Additional footage of an Iranian ballistic missile in the sky over Northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/NhhYYCqHBt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 7, 2026

Earlier reporting by Axios and CBS had suggested that President Donald Trump had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to request that he hold off on responding to allow for peace negotiations to continue. Netanyahu initially pushed back on the request, but finally offered a “pseudo agreement.”

The Israeli military says it conducted strikes on military targets in western and central Iran early Monday local time, according to a statement posted on X.



The strikes came after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday and after President Trump had called Israeli Prime… pic.twitter.com/0YiibCDAFq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2026

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🚨🚨President Trump tells me: I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

Shortly afterward, Trump would speak with the Financial Times that “he calls the shots” on U.S. and Israeli action against Iran and that a deal would move forward despite the initial missile barrage.

BREAKING: President Trump says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept a US deal with Iran, because he "calls the shots," per FT.



Details include:



1. "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots," Trump said



2.… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 7, 2026

It is unclear if Trump later gave the go-ahead for the strike to Netanyahu following the initial phone call.

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