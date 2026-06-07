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Israel Launches Retaliatory Air Strikes After Iranian Missile Attack

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 07, 2026 11:00 PM
Israel Launches Retaliatory Air Strikes After Iranian Missile Attack
South Korea Defense Ministry via AP

After being targeted by multiple ballistic missiles by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the state of Israel has launched retaliatory air strikes at missile facilities and military bases.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

The wave of ballistic missiles that prompted the response prompted warnings across northern Israel. The country’s anti-missile capabilities managed to intercept all missiles launched by the IRGC.

Earlier reporting by Axios and CBS had suggested that President Donald Trump had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to request that he hold off on responding to allow for peace negotiations to continue. Netanyahu initially pushed back on the request, but finally offered a “pseudo agreement.” 

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Shortly afterward, Trump would speak with the Financial Times that “he calls the shots” on U.S. and Israeli action against Iran and that a deal would move forward despite the initial missile barrage.

It is unclear if Trump later gave the go-ahead for the strike to Netanyahu following the initial phone call.

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