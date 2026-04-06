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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Just Spent $19 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 10:00 AM
Gavin Newsom Just Spent $19 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Gavin Newsom may be one of the worst politicians out there, and given the current state of the Democratic Party, that's quite the accomplishment.

Newsom, during his time as Mayor of San Francisco, Lt. Governor, and Governor, has driven the state of California into the ground. He took a budget surplus and turned it into a major deficit. Homelessness is still a crisis, businesses are fleeing the state, schools are a mess, and crime is up.

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Instead of actually addressing those problems, however, Newsom just wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on hiring a New York-based PR firm to help "polish" his state's image.

Here's more:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to to boost California’s tarnished image on the national stage — so he’s throwing millions in taxpayer money at a high-powered New York public relations firm to do it for him.

The governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development awarded PR powerhouse Edelman a contract worth up to $19 million to burnish the Golden State’s reputation, KCRA reported.

Edelman — which also does work on behalf of mega-companies like Dove, Starbucks, eBay and Heineken — will be tasked with combating “negative narratives amplified online and in partisan media” about California while promoting the state’s economy and tourism.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM MEDICAID

That's also going to coincide with his announcement that he's running for President.

This is really nothing more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, of course. You cannot undo Newsom's failed record, and you cannot hide the problems he's caused the people of California.

Newsom doesn't care. It's not like he spent $19 million of his own money on this.

Good luck with that.

Wait until we learn just how massive Medicare/Medicaid fraud in California is. That'll make this $19 million look like a drop in the bucket.

Nah, Newsom doesn't do that.

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It's putting lipstick on the proverbial pig.

This is why Democrats cannot regain power in November. And it's why Newsom cannot be the nominee or the next President. They will finish the job and destroy America, which is what they've always wanted.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

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