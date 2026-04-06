Gavin Newsom Just Spent $19 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic

Gavin Newsom may be one of the worst politicians out there, and given the current state of the Democratic Party, that's quite the accomplishment.

Newsom, during his time as Mayor of San Francisco, Lt. Governor, and Governor, has driven the state of California into the ground. He took a budget surplus and turned it into a major deficit. Homelessness is still a crisis, businesses are fleeing the state, schools are a mess, and crime is up.

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Instead of actually addressing those problems, however, Newsom just wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on hiring a New York-based PR firm to help "polish" his state's image.

Gavin Newsom to spend $19M in taxpayer funds on New York PR firm to polish California's image https://t.co/Z0AmSKNwn3 pic.twitter.com/jSS2auU3f3 — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2026

Here's more:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to to boost California’s tarnished image on the national stage — so he’s throwing millions in taxpayer money at a high-powered New York public relations firm to do it for him. The governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development awarded PR powerhouse Edelman a contract worth up to $19 million to burnish the Golden State’s reputation, KCRA reported. Edelman — which also does work on behalf of mega-companies like Dove, Starbucks, eBay and Heineken — will be tasked with combating “negative narratives amplified online and in partisan media” about California while promoting the state’s economy and tourism. The company, considered one of the largest PR firms in the nation, also has offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The contract begins on April 6 and will run through then end of the year, which nearly coincides with end of the governor’s term in early 2027.

That's also going to coincide with his announcement that he's running for President.

This is really nothing more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, of course. You cannot undo Newsom's failed record, and you cannot hide the problems he's caused the people of California.

What's funny is that myself and a few others are going to do more to destroy him this year and are doing it for free. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 4, 2026

Newsom doesn't care. It's not like he spent $19 million of his own money on this.

Californian here and this is FALSE.



Gavin Newsom wasted $19M in tax payer funds to polish his own image. And I want my money back. — Stella X (@Stellaaa) April 4, 2026

Good luck with that.

Wait until we learn just how massive Medicare/Medicaid fraud in California is. That'll make this $19 million look like a drop in the bucket.

Why not just…govern well. Then your work speaks for itself. https://t.co/PdQPMU9I5r — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 4, 2026

Nah, Newsom doesn't do that.

Another reason why I’ll never be a Democrat. You govern a blue state with a supermajority and need to hire a PR Firm to gloss over your incompetence. https://t.co/CukJW2TL5i — Alan Ng @ Film Threat (@mypalal) April 5, 2026

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It's putting lipstick on the proverbial pig.

It’s so funny. Democrats have completely dominated California for decades, every major city, every statewide office, the legislature…they can do whatever they want, and they’ve so comprehensively failed and destroyed the state’s reputation they’re spending millions on PR firms. https://t.co/v45xS8bAxT — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 6, 2026

This is why Democrats cannot regain power in November. And it's why Newsom cannot be the nominee or the next President. They will finish the job and destroy America, which is what they've always wanted.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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