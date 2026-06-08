Trump Has a Simple Message for Middle East After Weekend Conflict

President Donald Trump wants to get an agreement signed with Iran, regardless of the strikes between Iran and Israel over the weekend.

Iran fired strikes at Israel over the weekend, and Israel Defense Forces later announced that “the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago.”

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The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2026

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting,’” he posted to Truth Social early Monday morning.

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The president doubled down in a second post stressing for calm in the region while talks continue with Iran after Operation Epic Fury.

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way,” he wrote, as April was the last time Iran and Israel had conflict.

“The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president continued.

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Iranian state-backed media, Fars News Agency, reported that the strikes against Israel were over for now, according to the Jerusalem Post on Monday.

"Our priority is national security and the peace of our people. We will defend the rights of the nation with authority and will not retreat in the face of any threat," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted to X.

"Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power; we have neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table. God willing, with unity and rationality, Iran will emerge triumphant from this trial as well."

اولویت ما امنیت ملی و آرامش مردم است. با اقتدار از حقوق ملت دفاع می‌کنیم و در برابر هیچ تهدیدی عقب‌نشینی نخواهیم کرد. دیپلماسی و دفاع دو بال قدرت ملی‌اند؛ نه میدان را ترک کرده‌ایم و نه میز مذاکره را. به امید خدا با وحدت و عقلانیت ایران از این آزمون نیز سربلند عبور خواهد کرد. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 8, 2026

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