A Suspect Is in Custody After Five New Yorkers Stabbed at Penn Station

Five commuters were stabbed at New York's Penn Station late Sunday night in what is being described as a 'random attack' by a 'deranged man.'

That suspect, fortunately, is in custody. For all the good it will do with NYC's revolving-door 'justice system,' that is.

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The bloody crime has raised concerns about security, as President Trump will be above Penn Station tonight for Game Three between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Those five people were taken to the hospital, and one reportedly has serious injuries.

5 stabbed in bloody attack inside Penn Station - suspect in custody https://t.co/JFCyNrMUBy pic.twitter.com/bsyTYd0K42 — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2026

Here's more:

Five people were injured in a bloody stabbing inside Penn Station Sunday evening in what sources described as a random attack by a deranged man. The knifing rampage began shortly after 7 p.m. at the busy Midtown commuter hub, according to the FDNY — just over 24 hours before President Trump will be directly above the transit center, at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs. Five victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, including one person with serious injuries, two people with moderate injuries, and two others with minor injuries, fire officials said. An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed to The Post that Amtrak police responded to the stabbing and apprehended the suspect.

A commuter posted a picture of police helping one of the victims.

This guy stabbed somebody in Penn Station.



People were flooding out of the station. pic.twitter.com/lu18H0F7tE — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) June 7, 2026

According to The New York Times, six individuals were stabbed and the unnamed suspect was also taken to the hospital with 'minor injuries.

The last time I was there a month ago some angry delinquent out of his mind was shouting aggressively at random people in the main terminal. People just carried on. That type of behavior should scare the s**t out of people, not make you more tolerant. — FlamePhilosopher (@flamephilosophy) June 8, 2026

New Yorkers learned from Daniel Penny that they'll get arrested if they do anything about that behavior, and that it's just how it is in NYC.

Happened in the NJ Transit concourse.



America's worst commuter rail system does it again. https://t.co/aOC3rT0Sdm pic.twitter.com/Vrs3hDAxLy — Matt Forney (@mattforney) June 8, 2026

Democrats want to force us all to use public transit, and then refuse to do anything to address the violent criminals, the homeless, and the other reasons people don't voluntarily use public transit in the first place.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the stabbing, too.

I’ve been briefed on the horrific stabbing at Penn Station. Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department.



My heart is with everyone who was injured,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026

"I’ve been briefed on the horrific stabbing at Penn Station. Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department," he wrote on X. "My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence. I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery. I’m grateful to the Amtrak Police Department and the first responders who acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care. There are currently no impacts to Amtrak service. My administration is in contact with Amtrak officials as they investigate this incident."

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He got dragged for it, too. As he should. Because you noticed what was missing from his post: any plan to stop the crime. Then again, he thinks violence is a social construct, so how do you stop that?

Hey, what do you think the odds are that you guys have arrested and released this guy over and over and over again? What do you think the odds are he's had 15 or more arrests? Pretty high, right? Maybe if you locked these animals up, this wouldn't keep happening. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 8, 2026

It's highly likely that this suspect is known to the NYPD and the 'justice system.' He's probably a guy with a rap sheet a mile long that the system just keeps turning loose because of 'equity.'

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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