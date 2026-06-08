A Suspect Is in Custody After Five New Yorkers Stabbed at Penn Station

Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos?
Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos?
Does This Dem Rep Know That Graham Platner Already Crossed His 'Red Line' Regarding His Support?
Does This Dem Rep Know That Graham Platner Already Crossed His 'Red Line'...
Lefty Podcaster's Take on Graham Platner's Alleged Emotional Abuse Is Quite Something
Lefty Podcaster's Take on Graham Platner's Alleged Emotional Abuse Is Quite Something
Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner
Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham...
After Scott Pelley Was Shown the Door, These CBS News Reporters Aren't Leaving
After Scott Pelley Was Shown the Door, These CBS News Reporters Aren't Leaving
Spencer Pratt's Chances of Making the LA Mayoral Runoff Might Have Collapsed
Spencer Pratt's Chances of Making the LA Mayoral Runoff Might Have Collapsed
Scott Pelley's Answer to This Question Seems to Drive the Point Home That He's Out of Touch
Scott Pelley's Answer to This Question Seems to Drive the Point Home That...
VIP
Republicans Need to Come Up With a Reason to Vote for Them Beyond Democrats Sucking
Republicans Need to Come Up With a Reason to Vote for Them Beyond...
Sky News Destroys U.K.'s Labour Party for Its Selective Outrage Over George Floyd and Henry Nowak
Sky News Destroys U.K.'s Labour Party for Its Selective Outrage Over George Floyd...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Federal Funding Cuts Until California Cleans Up Its Disastrous Elections
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Federal Funding Cuts Until California Cleans Up...
Graham Platner's Vision for Our Elections Is Downright Bizarre
Graham Platner's Vision for Our Elections Is Downright Bizarre
Boeing vs SpaceX
Boeing vs SpaceX
Politics Isn’t Fair. Bianco Should Have Won.
Politics Isn’t Fair. Bianco Should Have Won.
America Argues About the Constitution It Doesn't Know
America Argues About the Constitution It Doesn't Know
Tipsheet

A Suspect Is in Custody After Five New Yorkers Stabbed at Penn Station

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 08, 2026 8:00 AM
A Suspect Is in Custody After Five New Yorkers Stabbed at Penn Station
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Five commuters were stabbed at New York's Penn Station late Sunday night in what is being described as a 'random attack' by a 'deranged man.'

That suspect, fortunately, is in custody. For all the good it will do with NYC's revolving-door 'justice system,' that is.

Advertisement

The bloody crime has raised concerns about security, as President Trump will be above Penn Station tonight for Game Three between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. 

Those five people were taken to the hospital, and one reportedly has serious injuries.

Here's more:

Five people were injured in a bloody stabbing inside Penn Station Sunday evening in what sources described as a random attack by a deranged man.

The knifing rampage began shortly after 7 p.m. at the busy Midtown commuter hub, according to the FDNY — just over 24 hours before President Trump will be directly above the transit center, at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs.

Five victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, including one person with serious injuries, two people with moderate injuries, and two others with minor injuries, fire officials said.

An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed to The Post that Amtrak police responded to the stabbing and apprehended the suspect. 

A commuter posted a picture of police helping one of the victims.

According to The New York Times, six individuals were stabbed and the unnamed suspect was also taken to the hospital with 'minor injuries.

Recommended

Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK PENNSYLVANIA

New Yorkers learned from Daniel Penny that they'll get arrested if they do anything about that behavior, and that it's just how it is in NYC.

Democrats want to force us all to use public transit, and then refuse to do anything to address the violent criminals, the homeless, and the other reasons people don't voluntarily use public transit in the first place.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the stabbing, too.

"I’ve been briefed on the horrific stabbing at Penn Station. Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department," he wrote on X. "My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence. I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery. I’m grateful to the Amtrak Police Department and the first responders who acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care. There are currently no impacts to Amtrak service. My administration is in contact with Amtrak officials as they investigate this incident."

Advertisement

He got dragged for it, too. As he should. Because you noticed what was missing from his post: any plan to stop the crime. Then again, he thinks violence is a social construct, so how do you stop that?

It's highly likely that this suspect is known to the NYPD and the 'justice system.' He's probably a guy with a rap sheet a mile long that the system just keeps turning loose because of 'equity.'

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Spencer Pratt's Chances of Making the LA Mayoral Runoff Might Have Collapsed Matt Vespa
Scott Pelley's Answer to This Question Seems to Drive the Point Home That He's Out of Touch Matt Vespa
It Will Stop When the American People Decide to Stop It, and Not Before Mark Lewis
Leftist Judge Sentences Conservative Lawyer to a Year in Prison Over a Non-Material Mischecked Box Rachel Alexander

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement