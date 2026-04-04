Democrats' Open Borders Policies Caused a Massive Spike in Chicago's HIV Cases

Late last month, we learned that Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, not only murdered 18-year-old Loyola College student Sheridan Gorman as she walked around Chicago with friends, but that he missed a court appearance because he was hospitalized with tuberculosis (TB), a highly contagious infection that primarily impacts the lungs (but can harm other organs).

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In March of 2024, Chicago was also the epicenter of a measles outbreak, thanks to the open border policies of the Biden administration as well as Illinois' sanctuary policies. After spending all of 2020, 2021, and most of 2022 insisting we had to keep COVID restrictions in place to "flatten the curve," Democrats were quick to open wide our borders to all comers, regardless of their vaccination status and while ignoring any diseases they may have carried.

Now another virus is on the rise in Chicago, and this time it's HIV. Infections rates grew nearly 30 percent between 2022 and 2024, and it's likely thanks once again to the Democrats' love of illegal immigration.

HIV infections are on the rise in Chicago after about two decades of decline, growing 29% between 2022 and 2024. AIDS cases are also up slightly. https://t.co/SPyPYxAVRL — WBEZ (@WBEZ) March 31, 2026

Here's more:

Ricardo Jiménez feels like he’s going crazy. The leader of public health initiatives at Chicago’s Puerto Rican Cultural Center is desperately trying to find a way to keep his HIV prevention programs afloat. But amid funding cuts and a backlash against diversity and equity efforts, he worries his Humboldt Park-based health programs could be wiped out by this summer unless new funding is secured. “People will lose their jobs and that probably will include me, too,” he said. It couldn’t come at a more challenging time. HIV infections are on the rise in Chicago after about two decades of decline, growing 29% between 2022 and 2024. AIDS cases are also up slightly. In 2024, there were 818 new HIV cases — and nearly half were among Latinos, the population Jiménez focuses on. That increase is particularly significant, marking the first time the racial and ethnic group accounted for most of the new diagnoses, said John Peller, CEO of the AIDS Foundation Chicago.

Gee, who was President from 2022 to 2024?

That's what happens when you allow millions of people to come across the border with all kinds of diseases like AIDS and Tuberculosis.



Democrats caused this. — Is it Friday 🇺🇸🍀🌻🥎🦍 (@Texagchick) March 31, 2026

Democrats wanted to lock us in our homes if we didn't have COVID vaccine passports, but they let anyone cross the border without so much as a temperature check.

Last week we learned the killer of Sheridan Gorman brought tuberculosis into our community.



Now we learn that HIV infections citywide rose 29% primarily due to migrants.



Who doesn’t support importing the diseased and contagious who will require lifelong expensive taxpayer… https://t.co/rF0wdvG63v pic.twitter.com/rKCOIhTayc — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) March 31, 2026

Democratic policies kill.

This isn't complicated. Sanctuary cities are also a sanctuary for viruses and bacteria. https://t.co/hr01EBoAiU — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 31, 2026

And before anyone blames Texas for busing migrants to Chicago, remember that Chicago asked for that. The city and its leaders billed themselves as sanctuaries for illegal immigrants. Governor Greg Abbott was just giving them what they asked for.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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