You Can Thank Joe Biden's Open Border Policies for a Measles Outbreak In Chicago

President Joe Biden's reckless immigration policies brought tens of millions of illegal aliens, skyrocketing crime, dangerous gangs, and deadly drugs into the U.S., but sanctuary cities are now having to face a measles outbreak at shelters.

Officials in Chicago are sounding alarms over the third case of measles found in the child of an illegal alien staying at one of the city’s migrant shelters. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has responded to more than eight total cases involving illegal immigrants in the city.

All but one of the individuals diagnosed with measles were described as being connected to the migrant shelter, or Chicago’s “new arrivals mission.”

Officials said that one of the immigrant children had to be hospitalized but is now in “good condition.”

Illegal immigrant children who attend Chicago public schools are usually not vaccinated against the highly contagious virus.

The first case was reported weeks ago, making it the first case of the disease reported in the city since 2019. The other three cases were just the tipping point, with several more cases to be found in both children and adults at the migrant shelters.

The first two cases were found at the Pilsen shelter, while the other three were reported at various other migrant shelters around the city.

“Because of how contagious measles is,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige said in a statement. “I anticipate seeing more cases. Should you be exposed to someone who has measles, if you are not vaccinated you need to immediately quarantine and call a health provider. If you are not sure of your vaccination status, stay home and call your health provider as soon as possible.”

The CDC has already reported at least 45 cases this year alone, putting it on track to surpass 2023’s recorded cases of 58.

Since the outbreak, Chicago officials say the migrant shelters have screened incoming illegal aliens for the virus and administered vaccines for those who do not already have it.

Officials said that illegal migrants who are unvaccinated or who have been exposed to measles will need to be quarantined for 21 days. The illegal migrants will be put up in hotels across the city until they can move to the migrant shelters.