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Guess Which Demographic Group Is Throwing Support Behind the Reform UK Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 2:30 PM
Guess Which Demographic Group Is Throwing Support Behind the Reform UK Party
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File

Gay Europeans are shifting to the right as the continent continues to descend into the disastrous embrace of Islam. As we told you at the end of last year, those voters are shifting towards the populist right parties, many of them concerned about the rise of Islamism and the inevitable cultural clashes it brings. They're calling it a "homonationalist" movement.

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In the U.K., that shift is happening, too, and not just because of Islamism. Gay and bisexual men are increasingly throwing support behind the Reform UK party because of the growing intolerance of the alphabet-soup activist crowd.

Here's more:

A recent poll showed Reform UK leading among gay and bisexual men. The only people surprised were those who still imagine gay voters as a permanently progressive bloc. If you spend time around gay men anywhere from Dublin to Berlin, the same mood shift is hard to miss.

Gay men are beginning to push back against the idea that our politics is already decided for us. Because at some point, the movement stopped defending homosexuality and began redefining it. Same-sex attraction was rebranded as same-gender attraction, stripping it of all meaning. Men could become lesbians.

I didn’t notice immediately. My first doubts weren’t ideological. They were social. Things just stopped making sense. I asked ordinary questions. Nothing confrontational. Just the sort of questions you ask when reality and language start growing further apart. But disagreement was never answered, it was corrected. ‘Educate yourself’ appeared less as advice than a warning.

So I educated myself. And the more I did, the less at home I felt among people who claimed to represent me. Increasingly, being gay came with conditions. Acceptance increasingly depended on editing parts of yourself down into something safer. But that was the line I refused to cross.

...

Large-scale immigration brings people from societies where attitudes toward homosexuality differ dramatically from those in Western Europe. You can pretend cultural conflicts don’t exist if you like. That’s easy when you’re not the one dealing with them. Everyone else is simply expected not to mention it.

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CONSERVATISM EUROPEAN UNION ISLAM UNITED KINGDOM LGBTQ+

The same cultural conflicts occur with women, and a recent study showed German women are reluctant to enter into relationships with Islamist refugees over those cultural and religious concerns.

This is correct. Leftists in Western nations, particularly the politicians, seem wholly unbothered by the conflicts that importing Islamists bring. 

Yes.

The non-activist gay community, along with women and conservatives, is being pushed to the right by radical Leftists who use activism as a cudgel to demand conformity or — in the case of Islam — submission to a culture that is incompatible with Western nations. 

Of course, the powers-that-be won't like this, and they'll do whatever they can to undermine this democratic shift, especially when they start losing elections to parties like Reform UK. And what happens in Europe usually trickles its way across the Pond to the U.S. We're already seeing the rise of Islam in pockets of America, and radical trans activism. That also means we'll see a shift in groups who traditionally supported the Democratic Party shift to Republicans as Democrats continue to embrace both Islam and radical gender ideologies.

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