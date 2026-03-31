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Tipsheet

MI Democratic Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Damning Leaked Audio by Attacking President Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 7:30 AM
MI Democratic Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Damning Leaked Audio by Attacking President Trump
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Yesterday, we told you why Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed didn't say anything about the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei. He said people in Dearborn are sad about the death of the Iranian Islamic tyrant during a conference call with staffers. That audio leak also revealed that El-Sayed was going to play the Epstein card when confronted with questions he didn't want to answer.

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"I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don't want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don't think it's worth even touching that," El-Sayed told his campaign team. He later added, "I'm just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly," in response to being pressed on the Ayatollah issue.

Now, El-Sayed's campaign is responding to the audio and doing exactly what he vowed to do: attack President Trump.

The statement reads:

Since this illegal and unjustifiable war has started, we've watched 13 brave service members lose their lives. We've watched tax dollars wasted to raise gas prices. We're paying over a dollar a gallon more, making life even more unlivable. Americans are paying with their lives and livelihoods for a war MAGA swore they'd never take us into.

The fact that a rightwing news outlet may have illegally and unethically obtained a deliberation about how to talk about this by way of a disgruntled former employee is only a distraction. They're distracting from the fact that Donald Trump, Mike Rogers, the entire MAGA base doesn't want to talk about the pain their forcing us all into.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP MICHIGAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Michigan is a one-party consent state for recording, so the campaign's claim that this is illegal is bunk.

And yes, the rest of the response is BS.

It seems like Dearborn has a lot of people who need to be deported.

And Detroit, apparently.

That's exactly what El-Sayed said he was going to do. We're just surprised he didn't mention Epstein this time.

It is, which proves they all have zero self-awareness.

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Sadly, this is probably accurate.

Seems like it's not all sunshine and unicorns working for El-Sayed.

It took hours for El-Sayed's campaign to come up with this, and it's not particularly insightful or effective.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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