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Tipsheet

We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's Death

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 10:00 AM
We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's Death
ClarenceTabb Jr./Detroit News via AP

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has another scandal on his hands. Last week, we learned he plans to campaign with radical Leftist streamer Hasan Piker, who believes America deserved 9/11 and who excused the systematic rape of women at the hands of Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. "It doesn't matter if f***ing rapes happened on October 7," Piker said on his show. "That doesn't change the dynamic for me even this much. So that's the other part of this problem that many people can't contend with. Like, the Palestinian resistance is not perfect."

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Now El-Sayed is in hot water after audio of him speaking with staffers about not making a public statement on the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad."

Here's more:

Michigan's left-wing Democratic Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, told staffers he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—or taking any public position on it at all—because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad" about his death, according to audio from a private campaign strategy call obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

...

His remarks came during a conference call with his communications team on March 1, during which the candidate and his communications team discussed his messaging on Operation Epic Fury. The previous day, Feb. 28, an Israeli airstrike killed the Iranian dictator, who, as president of Iran and then as the country's supreme leader starting in 1989, oversaw the murder and torture of political opponents inside Iran and deadly terrorist attacks against the country's enemies, including hundreds of Americans.

"I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don't want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don't think it's worth even touching that," El-Sayed told his campaign team.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

The Free Beacon story links to a YouTube video of the conference call, which is just over 35 minutes long.

When pressed by journalists on the issue, El-Sayed resorts to playing the Jeffrey Epstein card.

Here's that audio, too.

That's quite the admission, of course.

Yes. That's what we're hearing, too.

That works.

It makes you wonder who leaked this audio.

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Yes, it is incredible. Someone doesn't like El-Sayed, it seems.

That's a good start.

These people cannot be elected to the Senate.

Literally no one is surprised by this.

They're pretty open about their attitudes towards voters and the Islamic Iranian regime, no? It's also an admission of who El-Sayed really supports in Michigan, and it's not the American citizens or Iranians who are happy about Khamenei's demise.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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