We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's Death

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has another scandal on his hands. Last week, we learned he plans to campaign with radical Leftist streamer Hasan Piker, who believes America deserved 9/11 and who excused the systematic rape of women at the hands of Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. "It doesn't matter if f***ing rapes happened on October 7," Piker said on his show. "That doesn't change the dynamic for me even this much. So that's the other part of this problem that many people can't contend with. Like, the Palestinian resistance is not perfect."

Advertisement

Now El-Sayed is in hot water after audio of him speaking with staffers about not making a public statement on the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad."

Exclusive audio: Michigan's left-wing Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed told staffers he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad" via @alanagoodman @FreeBeacon… — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) March 30, 2026

Here's more:

Michigan's left-wing Democratic Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, told staffers he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—or taking any public position on it at all—because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad" about his death, according to audio from a private campaign strategy call obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. ... His remarks came during a conference call with his communications team on March 1, during which the candidate and his communications team discussed his messaging on Operation Epic Fury. The previous day, Feb. 28, an Israeli airstrike killed the Iranian dictator, who, as president of Iran and then as the country's supreme leader starting in 1989, oversaw the murder and torture of political opponents inside Iran and deadly terrorist attacks against the country's enemies, including hundreds of Americans. "I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don't want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don't think it's worth even touching that," El-Sayed told his campaign team.

The Free Beacon story links to a YouTube video of the conference call, which is just over 35 minutes long.

When pressed by journalists on the issue, El-Sayed resorts to playing the Jeffrey Epstein card.

If reporters pressed him to take a position, El-Sayed sai he would change the subject to Donald Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. "I'm just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly. I'll just be like, 'Pedophile president decides that he doesn't like the front page news,… — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) March 30, 2026

Here's that audio, too.

That's quite the admission, of course.

So there are a lot of people in Dearborn who need to be deported, is what I'm hearing — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 30, 2026

Yes. That's what we're hearing, too.

We need to declare war Dearborn, Michigan. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 30, 2026

That works.

Yikes. They've got the audio too. Wild that this call with his staffers leaked like this. https://t.co/nYVQI9VZX1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 30, 2026

It makes you wonder who leaked this audio.

Incredible that this call between El-Sayed and his comms team leaked in such stunning detail https://t.co/1iX3JZqqNN — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) March 30, 2026

Advertisement

Yes, it is incredible. Someone doesn't like El-Sayed, it seems.

"A lot of people in Dearborn are sad today."



We should just denaturalize and deport the entire city https://t.co/hJtNG9Xnc7 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 30, 2026

That's a good start.

Democrats have an abundance of riches to choose from when selecting which one of their Senate candidates is the craziest, most radical, and most anti American. So far the top three are @jamestalarico @AbdulElSayed and @grahamformaine. All of them endorsed by @BernieSanders. https://t.co/x5IN4jAQRN — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) March 30, 2026

These people cannot be elected to the Senate.

Is anyone surprised that a Democrat Senate candidate named “Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed” sides with the Ayatollah over America? https://t.co/Tw3TopOPXN — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 30, 2026

Literally no one is surprised by this.

They're pretty open about their attitudes towards voters and the Islamic Iranian regime, no? It's also an admission of who El-Sayed really supports in Michigan, and it's not the American citizens or Iranians who are happy about Khamenei's demise.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.