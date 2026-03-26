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Tipsheet

British Leftist Denies Demographic Change, Gets Immediately Proven Wrong

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 26, 2026 9:00 AM
British Leftist Denies Demographic Change, Gets Immediately Proven Wrong
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

We honestly wouldn't be surprised if this was staged, but it doesn't appear to be. GB News was talking to a man who denied that demographic change in Great Britain was happening, saying he hadn't noticed it happening.

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But watch what happens as he says this.

Not one but two fully-hijabed Muslim women walk past him.

Perhaps. Saying so would likely be a hate crime and end in a visit from the police. Or possibly prison.

And the Leftists facilitating this know exactly what they're doing, of course.

Oh, really? Interesting. Why would you have to leave a place with no demographic change?

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Related:

CRIME ISLAM MASS SHOOTING UNITED KINGDOM

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." The Left despises the West, and Christianity. So does Islam. Ergo, the Left thinks Islam will help them destroy the West and then leave them alone.

They are sorely mistaken.

It's real and that's scary.

Exactly the same vibes.

British Leftist politicians have allowed mass migration from Islamic nations, and it shows. The U.K. now leads the world in rapes per capita, there is an ongoing grooming gang scandal, and authorities are recommending that buses in London carry kits to stop bleeding from stab wounds. This decline is a choice, and it's one some Brits seem content to ignore.

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