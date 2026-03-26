British Leftist Denies Demographic Change, Gets Immediately Proven Wrong

We honestly wouldn't be surprised if this was staged, but it doesn't appear to be. GB News was talking to a man who denied that demographic change in Great Britain was happening, saying he hadn't noticed it happening.

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But watch what happens as he says this.

British leftist says demographic change is a myth. Watch the background as he says it: pic.twitter.com/CBUmVWWGyr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2026

Not one but two fully-hijabed Muslim women walk past him.

The man is terrified.



Absolutely scared to say that he's noticed demographic change, because of what the Muslims might do to him once they get in power.



Many men are refusing to speak out right now, simply because they want to stay on the good side of their conquerors. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 25, 2026

Perhaps. Saying so would likely be a hate crime and end in a visit from the police. Or possibly prison.

A large portion of the West either ignores the impact of mass migration or fails to understand it. Some even support policies that undermine their own country. There is still much work to be done in educating the public on this issue. — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) March 25, 2026

And the Leftists facilitating this know exactly what they're doing, of course.

His ancestors are rolling in their graves. He says this and in the same interview also says he’s leaving Britain.



So brainwashed he can’t even admit why he’s leaving. Total cuckold. — Sensitive Young Saxon (@SYS_04_) March 25, 2026

Oh, really? Interesting. Why would you have to leave a place with no demographic change?

Why do the leftists not care in they are promoting Islam taking over? — crazy gram (@mowsh51) March 25, 2026

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." The Left despises the West, and Christianity. So does Islam. Ergo, the Left thinks Islam will help them destroy the West and then leave them alone.

They are sorely mistaken.

This seems too on the nose but it's real https://t.co/BNIA4ReesG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2026

It's real and that's scary.

Exactly the same vibes.

Actual spit take on this one. I was mid sip. Had to get a towel and a new cup of coffee.



☕️ https://t.co/8huwDGJOr9 — RexAmericanus (@CoryMyres) March 25, 2026

British Leftist politicians have allowed mass migration from Islamic nations, and it shows. The U.K. now leads the world in rapes per capita, there is an ongoing grooming gang scandal, and authorities are recommending that buses in London carry kits to stop bleeding from stab wounds. This decline is a choice, and it's one some Brits seem content to ignore.

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