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Tipsheet

Jimmy Kimmel Proves Democrats Despise Working Class Americans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 1:15 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Proves Democrats Despise Working Class Americans
Townhall Media

On Monday, Senator Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as the next Secretary of Homeland Security, in a 54-45 vote. From the moment he was nominated, the Left attacked Mullin for not having a college degree, like the vast majority of Americans. Instead, Mullin dropped out of college when his father fell ill and someone needed to run the family plumbing business.

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That's good, practical work. And unlike a lot of Leftists, we'll note that Mullin didn't get himself into deep student loan debt that he refuses to pay off.

Despite that, the Left looks down its nose at Mullin and the rest of the Americans who don't have degrees but do have real jobs.

"Trump's got a whole new generation of thinkers lined up," Kimmel said, "including his newly confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security." 

"Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right," Kimmel continued, "We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now. It worked for Super Mario. Why not Markwayne?"

The elitism is off the charts.

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Related:

DHS JIMMY KIMMEL JOBS MARKWAYNE MULLIN SENATE

Democrats really hate it when certain people work their way up. They show the same contempt to Vice President J.D. Vance, who grew up poor in Appalachia.

Yeah, those "educated" people have gotten us into massive debt, believe some women can have penises, and think Iran isn't a threat to global safety.

Jimmy Kimmel does not have a degree, either. He left UNLV to pursue a career in radio and television, but received an honorary Doctorate from UNLV in 2013.

That means he's got the same level of education as Mullin, but Mullin is clearly the more intelligent man.

That's (D)ifferent. For reasons.

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The Left already thinks he's racist, so that won't matter much.

Remember, the so-called "Party of the Working Class" actually hates the working class, save for their tax dollars.

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