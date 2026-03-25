Jimmy Kimmel Proves Democrats Despise Working Class Americans

On Monday, Senator Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as the next Secretary of Homeland Security, in a 54-45 vote. From the moment he was nominated, the Left attacked Mullin for not having a college degree, like the vast majority of Americans. Instead, Mullin dropped out of college when his father fell ill and someone needed to run the family plumbing business.

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That's good, practical work. And unlike a lot of Leftists, we'll note that Mullin didn't get himself into deep student loan debt that he refuses to pay off.

Despite that, the Left looks down its nose at Mullin and the rest of the Americans who don't have degrees but do have real jobs.

Jimmy Kimmel doesn't think Markwayne Mullin is qualified to be the Secretary of Homeland Security because he used to be plumber, "Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from… pic.twitter.com/KT81mBIUOV — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 25, 2026

"Trump's got a whole new generation of thinkers lined up," Kimmel said, "including his newly confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security."

"Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right," Kimmel continued, "We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now. It worked for Super Mario. Why not Markwayne?"

The elitism is off the charts.

It's not as if he was some random plumber pulled off the street, but even still, it seems kind of elitist to say a plumber can't work their way up to become a cabinet secretary



Kimmel: Mullin 'Unqualified' To Be DHS Chief Because He Used To Be a Plumber https://t.co/kyqE3XjiEX — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 25, 2026

Democrats really hate it when certain people work their way up. They show the same contempt to Vice President J.D. Vance, who grew up poor in Appalachia.

He successfully ran a plumbing business, but, that aside, I frankly have more trust in someone with that background than the endless stream of incompetence we get with attorneys and academics — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) March 25, 2026

Yeah, those "educated" people have gotten us into massive debt, believe some women can have penises, and think Iran isn't a threat to global safety.

America is truly the Land of Opportunity. That’s why people from all over the world come here. Kimmel is a jacka** who did also did very well, for a Jacka**. — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) March 25, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel does not have a degree, either. He left UNLV to pursue a career in radio and television, but received an honorary Doctorate from UNLV in 2013.

That means he's got the same level of education as Mullin, but Mullin is clearly the more intelligent man.

And AOC was a bartender.😂 — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) March 25, 2026

That's (D)ifferent. For reasons.

But what if Markwayne Mullin is a huge Tolkien fan? Then what?!! https://t.co/QNWWKzUU56 — Scott Kinney (@kidkosmic) March 25, 2026

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The Left already thinks he's racist, so that won't matter much.

He's a disgusting person. Markwayne Mullin took over his Dad's plumbing business when his Dad became ill. He turned it into a huge successful business. To call him a "plumber" is really kind of a lie. Does anyone care? https://t.co/DV0hVeLnz3 — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) March 25, 2026

Remember, the so-called "Party of the Working Class" actually hates the working class, save for their tax dollars.

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