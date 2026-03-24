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Tipsheet

Illegal Alien From Mexico Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salt Lake City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 24, 2026 8:00 AM
Illegal Alien From Mexico Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salt Lake City
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Fresh off the horrific murder of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant in Chicago, an illegal immigrant from Mexico was arrested in Salt Lake City after he tried to murder a woman. The suspect allegedly strangled the victim before cutting her throat and leaving her to die.

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30-year-old Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, who entered the U.S. illegally as a "gotaway" attacked the victim on March 18.

Here's more:

Federal authorities have confirmed that a suspect charged with attempted murder for slashing a woman’s throat and leaving her to die in Utah is an illegal alien from Mexico.

The horrific attack unfolded on Mar. 18 in Salt Lake City, as we previously reported.

Police responded to reports of a woman “crying and moaning” in an alley and found the victim a short time later.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the victim trapped under a wheelbarrow before emerging and stumbling through the alley in apparent physical distress.

Investigators identified a suspect and 30-year-old Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla was taken into custody a short time later.

Ramirez-Padilla reportedly told authorities he and the woman smoked meth together and admitted he “had been having thoughts of killing someone, and today, he decided that he was going to kill (the woman).”

“Jesus said he strangled (the woman) from behind while they were both standing until (she) became unconscious and fell to the ground. Once on the ground, Jesus placed his hands around (her) neck and continued (choking her).”

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Related:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO UTAH

As we told you earlier, Senator Chris Murphy made it clear in 2024 that Democrats care the most about guys like Ramirez-Padilla, and not about the woman he tried to murder in cold blood. 

There's a pattern: Democrats let illegals into our country, give them welfare, and then look the other way when those illegals harm and murder Americans.

They all need to be deported.

Democrats will spend every day from now until the midterms lying to women, telling them they care about us and our rights. They do not.

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The Democrats will never stop siding with illegal aliens.

They will fight this guy's deportation, bank on it.

There is no economic benefit to illegal immigration. None.

And clean our toilets. Or something.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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