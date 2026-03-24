Illegal Alien From Mexico Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salt Lake City

Fresh off the horrific murder of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant in Chicago, an illegal immigrant from Mexico was arrested in Salt Lake City after he tried to murder a woman. The suspect allegedly strangled the victim before cutting her throat and leaving her to die.

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30-year-old Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, who entered the U.S. illegally as a "gotaway" attacked the victim on March 18.

NEW: A Mexican illegal alien has been charged with attempted murder in Salt Lake City after police say he strangled a woman, then slit her throat, then left her to die. He entered the U.S. illegally as a gotaway at an unknown time & location.https://t.co/JuLP3c5CS0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 24, 2026

Here's more:

Federal authorities have confirmed that a suspect charged with attempted murder for slashing a woman’s throat and leaving her to die in Utah is an illegal alien from Mexico. The horrific attack unfolded on Mar. 18 in Salt Lake City, as we previously reported. Police responded to reports of a woman “crying and moaning” in an alley and found the victim a short time later. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the victim trapped under a wheelbarrow before emerging and stumbling through the alley in apparent physical distress. Investigators identified a suspect and 30-year-old Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla was taken into custody a short time later. Ramirez-Padilla reportedly told authorities he and the woman smoked meth together and admitted he “had been having thoughts of killing someone, and today, he decided that he was going to kill (the woman).” “Jesus said he strangled (the woman) from behind while they were both standing until (she) became unconscious and fell to the ground. Once on the ground, Jesus placed his hands around (her) neck and continued (choking her).”

As we told you earlier, Senator Chris Murphy made it clear in 2024 that Democrats care the most about guys like Ramirez-Padilla, and not about the woman he tried to murder in cold blood.

I’m starting to see a pattern developing — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 24, 2026

There's a pattern: Democrats let illegals into our country, give them welfare, and then look the other way when those illegals harm and murder Americans.

We have a ridiculously high number of unknown criminals in America because of open border policies. Deportations should be scaled up, not scaled back. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) March 24, 2026

They all need to be deported.

Women are being murdered left and right and no one cares. We're all replaceable as far as the Democrat party is concerned. Our actual life isn't even a factor. Where do we go from here? I'm ready for a national divorce with these monsters. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) March 24, 2026

Democrats will spend every day from now until the midterms lying to women, telling them they care about us and our rights. They do not.

How many American daughters must be murdered before Democrats stop siding with illegal aliens over fellow citizens?! https://t.co/iL9prypQV9 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 24, 2026

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The Democrats will never stop siding with illegal aliens.

Another “newcomer” terrorizing Americans. Another “newcomer” the Democrats will do anything to keep in this country. https://t.co/FFOiEGPHwt — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 24, 2026

They will fight this guy's deportation, bank on it.

There is no economic benefit to illegal immigration. None.

They’re only here to pick vegetables. https://t.co/RsuN4J0CqJ — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) March 24, 2026

And clean our toilets. Or something.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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